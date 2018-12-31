F1: Kimi Raikkonen's top 5 races with Lotus

Raikkonen enjoyed two solid years at Lotus

The Iceman is one of the most enigmatic drivers around. At 39, where most other drivers his age may have either retired or at least thought about retirement, one finds Kimi Raikkonen preparing for a 2-year stint with Sauber.

Critics still try to pick on him, albeit with lesser success, arguably due to being heavily outnumbered by a barrage of fans that can be called the 'Raikkonen Army'; a unit that always rallies behind the 2007 F1 World Champion.

In the 2018 season, Raikkonen's legion of fans got together to kickstart an online campaign which was aimed at convincing Ferrari to keep its last world champion in the stable.

But despite the fact that Kimi was told to make way for Charles Leclerc, the 2018 F1 season proved why Raikkonen is so highly regarded. While he'd set the fastest-ever lap in the history of the sport, going at 1:19:119 at Monza (during the Italian GP), he'd also win the US Grand Prix.

But implicit in Kimi's performances the last season was a flavour of consistency, something he'd demonstrated back in 2012, the year where he fashioned a comeback to Formula 1 with Lotus.

That said, let's visit some of the top Raikkonen moments of 2012 and 2013, when he came back to the top-echelons of Grand Prix racing, only to lift the Enstone-based outfit.

2012 Australian Grand Prix

Australia 2012 was Raikkonen's return to F1

The 2012 Australian Grand Prix was a remarkable race for Briton Jenson Button. In winning a famous Grand Prix, the pleasing driver, also a world champion, driving back then for McLaren would beat the likes of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel.

But the Australian Grand Prix was a significant race for Kimi, in the sense that it would be the comeback race for one of the sport's old-guards.

And truth be told, Raikkonen didn't really get off to a great start during the race weekend. He'd only manage a P18 during the qualifying and was far off the grid from the frontrunners, Button, Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Alonso, all iconic guys to compete with.

Then, during the Grand Prix, Raikkonen was quick and was able to make most from the back of the grid.

Showing some familiar pace, Raikkonen would eventually finish seventh, while his French teammate, Romain Grosjean, who'd convincingly outqualified Raikkonen, wasn't able to finish the race.

