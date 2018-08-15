Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: McLaren set to appoint Alonso's replacement

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
News
607   //    15 Aug 2018, 22:38 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Practice
Fernando Alonso spent four seasons at his second spell with McLaren

On Tuesday, Fernando Alonso announced his retirement from Formula 1 and that will take place at the end of the season.

November will see the Spaniard conclude his 17 year F1 career after joining the sport in 2001 racing for Italian team Minardi.

The last few years have been frustrating for the two-time world champion by not being able to compete at the top for race wins and driver's championships.

Instead, Alonso has had to be on the receiving end of racing in a number of uncompetitive McLaren cars.

The result of this has helped Alonso decide that exiting the biggest racing series was the best option for him.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement, it seems the McLaren employment team have already started on finding Alonso's successor ahead of the 2019 season.

Alonso's replacement is expected to be Renault's Carlos Sainz Jnr, according to ESPN.


F1 Grand Prix of China
Sainz and Alonso are known to be good friends

This will mean the race for Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull seat is now looking to be Pierre Gasly's.

In the last few weeks, there have been rumors of Sainz teaming up with Alonso resulting in Stoffel Vandoorne leaving McLaren.

But Vandoorne's future at McLaren is still an uncertainty with the rise of Lando Norris, who is currently the team's reserve driver.

Just hours after Alonso announced his retirement from F1, Norris posted a Batman GIF on his official Twitter account with the caption 'Hmm! Interesting!'.


Sainz is on the lookout for a 2019 driver's contract after Ricciardo announced his transfer to Renault and Nico Hulkenberg to be his new teammate.

McLaren will apparently announce the signature of Sainz on Thursday.

Once that announcement is made, it may not be too long until Gasly is confirmed as Max Verstappen's new teammate at Red Bull.

Is this a good move by McLaren? Comment below.

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 writer for Sportskeeda. Favourite race? I can't look past the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. That race had everything in the space of four hours. Favourite track? Azerbaijan's street circuit has grown on me. The last two GPs have been more than dramatic. Favourite driver? I don't have a favourite but I'm currently enjoying the young talent of Charles Leclerc. A one to watch for the future. Any F1 talents? No one could come close to me on F1 2011 (the video game) and used to be able to make F1 car noises until they changed the engines in 2014 ;-)
Carlos Sainz to McLaren for 2019? 
