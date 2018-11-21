F1: Mclaren will run a special livery as a tribute to Fernando Alonso at Abu Dhabi

Shahid Salman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 30 // 21 Nov 2018, 19:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mclaren Fernando Alonso Tribute Livery 2018

Mclaren Formula One team has revealed a stunning one-off livery to mark Fernando Alonso's final F1 race in Abu Dhabi.

The Spaniard will be seen driving the Mclaren MCL33 for one last time around the Yas Marina circuit. The livery is inspired by the Championship winning Renault of Fernando Alonso in which he denied the legendary Michael Schumacher his eight world title.

The double World Champion will leave Formula One after the weekend's race to join the Indycar racing series in the United States in a potential bid to try and win the "Triple Crown of Motorsport".

Fernando Alonso's Formula One Career Stats

F1 Starts: 293 (change at end of the season)

F1 Debut: Australian Grand Prix – 4th March 2001 (12th position)

F1 points total: 1,893 (potential to change)

F1 career-high points total: 278 in 2012

F1 podium finishes: 97

First F1 podium finish: Malaysian Grand Prix – 23rd March 2003 (3rd position)

Last F1 podium finish: (update at end of the season)

F1 victories: 32

First F1 victory: Hungarian Grand Prix – 24th August 2003

Last F1 victory:

F1 driver’s titles: 2

First F1 driver’s title: 2005