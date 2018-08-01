F1 Mid-Season Review: 5 best races on the calendar so far

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 453 // 01 Aug 2018, 16:00 IST

Lewis Hamilton leads the World Championship

The 2018 Formula One season has been full of drama and excitement thus far and has us on the edge of our seats heading into the second half of the calendar.

The usual suspects in Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have proved their worth to Mercedes and Ferrari respectively, but amid the sparring between the two, a few other worthy challengers have also emerged. In fact, don't be surprised if unlikely race winners end up deciding where the World Championship heads this year.

But to many it is clear that either Hamilton or Vettel will end up claiming the crown this time around, with the former currently in the lead on the back of two recent victories that exposed a few flaws in the Ferrari ranks.

Nonetheless, this F1 season has had its fair share of thrills and spills, and if the recent past is any indication, a lot more could be in store for racing fans the world over. Keeping that in mind, here are the 5 best races on the calendar this season:

#5 French Grand Prix (Winner: Lewis Hamilton)

Vettel and Bottas collided at turn one

Lewis Hamilton may have gone on to dominate the French Grand Prix this season, but the story may well have been very different.

After a strong showing in qualifying, Hamilton's partner Valtteri Bottas was widely considered as being the strongest competitor to his teammate after narrowly missing out on pole position but starting at the front of the grid.

However, all that changed on turn one after Sebastian Vettel tagged Bottas and caused a collision between the two drivers resulting in the Finn losing all chances of a podium and ending up in seventh place instead following a puncture. Vettel himself recovered well enough to finish in fifth.

Regardless, it was smooth sailing for Hamilton after that and Max Verstappen emerged as a worthy second place holder while Kimi Raikkonen barely kept the Ferraris alive by finishing third.

