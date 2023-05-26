2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Exploring the Friday practice schedule, timings, where to watch and more

The Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth race of the 2023 F1 Championship, kicks off the European schedule for the season. Apart from the main event, the F1 race weekend begins on Friday, May 26, and ends on Sunday, May 28, with race sessions comprising three practice sessions and the qualifying session taking place across the weekend.

The last round in Miami saw Red Bull Racing increase their lead in the Constructors' Championship, with Aston Martin and Mercedes seeking to close the gap.

Max Verstappen dominated in Miami, winning the race despite starting in eighth place, owing to great tire management and strategy.

The Monaco Grand Prix is held at the Circuit de Monaco, one of Formula One's oldest and most popular street circuits. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which was scheduled for May 21, had to be cancelled due to heavy flooding in Italy's Emilia Romagna region.

Where to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in India

To watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 in India, F1 fans will require the F1 TV app as well as an F1 TV Pro membership. The app supports all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs, so you can watch all race sessions throughout the weekend, including support series events.

You may also utilize numerous devices at the same time to enable additional viewing angles and statistics to be shown alongside the main broadcast stream.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Timings (IST)

Free Practice 1: Friday | May 26 | 5:00 pm (IST)

Free Practice 2: Friday | May 26 | 8:30 pm (IST)

Free Practice 3: Saturday | May 27 | 4:00 pm (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday | May 27 | 7:30 pm (IST)

Race: Sunday | May 28 | 6:30 pm (IST)

The Monaco Grand Prix kicks off the European Formula 1 schedule, with the majority of the following races taking place at historic, purpose-built motor racing tracks around Europe.

The Circuit de Monaco is a street circuit laid out on the city streets of Monte Carlo and La Condamine around the harbour of the Principality of Monaco. The track is known for being narrow and difficult to overtake, thus race strategy and smart driving are essential for a successful race.

Charles Leclerc looking forward to another "special" Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews

Charles Leclerc is the only Monegasque driver on the circuit, and this will be his eighth Formula 1 race at home. As in recent years, he will enjoy plenty of support at the Circuit de Monaco.

“I mean as good as last year and the years before. It is always very special for me because those are the streets where I've grown up." he said during media day.

Ferrari has had a slow start to the season, sitting fourth in the championship with 78 points, 146 behind leaders Red Bull, and Leclerc believes it will take something "special" to catch them this weekend.

