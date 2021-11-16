3 teams where Antonio Giovinazzi could drive next season

With Alfa Romeo Racing confirming Antonio Giovinazzi’s departure from the team, it also meant his exit from F1 for the foreseeable future. The 2022 driver lineup is confirmed and there are no free seats left anywhere. The 27-year-old will therefore have to consider racing options in another discipline of motorsport.

Guanyu Zhou is set to replace Giovinazzi in the Alfa Romeo team alongside Valtteri Bottas in 2022. Should the Italian wish to remain in F1 and hope for an opportunity to open up down the road, his options are restricted to the roles of a reserve or development driver at Ferrari or sister team Alfa Romeo Racing.

The Maranello outfit, who have supported Antonio Giovinazzi from the outset, could also field him in other forms of motorsport, such as endurance racing or Formula E.

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN @alfaromeoracing



Official announcement: Antonio Giovinazzi will leave the team at the end of the 2021 @f1 championship. The team wishes him the best for the future and thanks him for being part of our journey.

Three teams Antonio Giovinazzi could drive for in 2022

1) Ferrari’s Hypercar team in FIA World Endurance Championship

WEC @FIAWEC



FERRARI is your 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship LMGTE manufacturer world champion. #WEC @FerrariRaces

The announcement of the Hypercar class in the World Endurance Championship led to Ferrari's re-entry into the endurance series. Antonio Giovinazzi could drive for their Hypercar team, which will run under the Ferrari-AF Corse banner.

The Italian could play a key role in the project set to mark the Prancing Horse's return to the World Endurance Championship in 2023.

2) Red Bull Alpha Tauri AF Corse team in DTM

AF Corse @AFCorse Thanks to Red Bull and its drivers for the extraordinary season in the DTM. Liam Lawson, Alex Albon and Nick Cassidy are extraordinary drivers, very fast and really correct throughout the season. It was great working with all of you. And, of course, thanks to the DTM family.

Ferrari recently tied up with the Red Bull Racing outfit to run a team under its AF Corse banner in the DTM championship. Their drivers currently include Red Bull Racing reserves Alexander Albon and Liam Lawson. However, it could be an option for their Italian protege Giovinazzi in 2022.

3) Ferrari's IMSA teams

IMSA WeatherTech Series - Laguna Seca

A transatlantic option for Antonio Giovinazzi could be one of the Ferrari teams competing in the American IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, where the prancing horse fields cars across three squads: The Risi Competizione No. 62 team runs the Ferrari 488 GTE in the outgoing GT Le Mans category, while the AF Corse No. 21, and Scuderia Corsa No. 63 squads compete with the Ferrari 488 GT3 in the GT Daytona class.

Antonio Giovinazzi has three F1 races left this season alongside his Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen.The Hinwil-based team has scored 11 points in the constructors' championship and is second-last in the standings.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee