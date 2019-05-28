F1 News: Charles Leclerc Considering Ferrari Exit After Monaco GP Drama

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 6 // 28 May 2019, 15:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco wasn't the best race for Charles who retired

You want him to win. We all want him to win. And above all, Ferrari want him to win. Probably, Mercedes don't but it doesn't matter, for where they are right now, they know they're miles ahead.

But that said, the only person who can get Charles Leclerc to win is his team, right? And maybe that is why it appears a bit of a shock that Charles Leclerc and Ferrari are close to a breaking point.

Now while immediately this may read like some bungled up theory and heck, one hopes it certainly is, there seems to be a plausible reason for which this theory- if it is one- has been floated.

Where they stand right now, Ferrari are yet to win a race having contested in six Grands Prix. Perhaps the greatest thing that worked in their favor is that at Monaco, there was a Ferrari driver who bissected the two Mercedes guys, a phenomenon that's been the dominant discourse of the 2019 season.

But even as this luck-assisted outcome- thanks to Mad Max being handed a five-second penalty- enabled Vettel to climb the podium with Bottas following in third, guess what's the biggest loss for the Scuderia stable?

It appears that Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc-the poster boy for the famous racing side- is perhaps on the verge of a breakdown with his employer. Well, and before he all unleash our horses on why this may be true, it appears that Leclerc- who gathered a hard fought third at Bahrain- has his reasons.

Not for nothing are Ferrari targeted in social-media memes. Their strategy department tasked with doing a bit more sorted work on pit-calls and tyre-choices, and above all, the thing called "team orders" hasn't done anything much to help the team improve this season.

To that end, Leclerc and his Ferrari predicament is real. A report that has apparently emanated from Italy from an online journal quoted the following:

“The Monaco Grand Prix is likely to cost Ferrari dearly,” reads the opening line from Italy’s Formula Passion.

Advertisement

The report added that “relations between Maranello and the managers who manage the Monegasque’s career are already close to breaking point”, so much so that Leclerc disobeyed orders on Sunday.

Latest F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda