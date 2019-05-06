F1 News: Charles Leclerc ready to do anything required to get rid of team orders

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 24 // 06 May 2019, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charles Leclerc came close to securing his maiden Grand Prix victory in Bahrain

Charles Leclerc has impressed during the four races completed in the 2019 season. His two awards for the driver of the day go to show how quickly he has risen to popularity and how much potential the fans and pundits alike have seen in the 21-year-old. However, the start to his season has slightly been overshadowed by team orders, strategies and even an unfortunate crash.

Despite Ferrari being assumed as the team to beat this year after winter testing, Mercedes have kept their stronghold over the sport intact as they have secured four consecutive one-two finishes in as many races.

Being in his first year with Ferrari, it was expected that if it came down to choosing between their two drivers, the Prancing Horse would favour the four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel. Team orders have been firmly placed from the get-go to ensure that the team backing remains with the German to fetch Ferrari their much-awaited championship trophies.

Leclerc was asked to hold back from attempting any overtaking moves in Australia. Bahrain would have been a similar story if he had chosen to listen to orders from the pit wall stopping in taking the lead from Vettel. During the Chinese Grand Prix, the youngster was asked to let his teammate by, resulting in another fifth-place finish due to poor strategy.

Leclerc has shown how skilful he is and expects himself to do better in every situation. He has even come close to clinching his maiden victory in the sport and is determined to show his team that he has what it takes to become a world champion for Ferrari. He spoke to Auto Motor und Sport regarding the same.

“I have to show what I can do on the racetrack, and then hopefully the situation will change someday,” said Charles, knowing fully well that only results on the track can make the Ferrari leadership swing decisions in his favour.

Remaining calm about his current predicament, the 21-year-old continued, “Like every driver here, I want to be the fastest. So far, I have understood every decision, even though it is sometimes difficult for a driver to accept it. I have a four-time world champion next to me driving for Ferrari in his fifth year. I understand that there is a hierarchy at the moment, but I will do anything to change that.”

“The boys on the pit wall have a better overview of the race. So, to some extent, I will do what is required of me.”