×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 News: Charles Leclerc ready to do anything required to get rid of team orders

Tanya Kumar
SENIOR ANALYST
News
24   //    06 May 2019, 15:00 IST

Charles Leclerc came close to securing his maiden Grand Prix victory in Bahrain
Charles Leclerc came close to securing his maiden Grand Prix victory in Bahrain

Charles Leclerc has impressed during the four races completed in the 2019 season. His two awards for the driver of the day go to show how quickly he has risen to popularity and how much potential the fans and pundits alike have seen in the 21-year-old. However, the start to his season has slightly been overshadowed by team orders, strategies and even an unfortunate crash.

Despite Ferrari being assumed as the team to beat this year after winter testing, Mercedes have kept their stronghold over the sport intact as they have secured four consecutive one-two finishes in as many races.

Being in his first year with Ferrari, it was expected that if it came down to choosing between their two drivers, the Prancing Horse would favour the four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel. Team orders have been firmly placed from the get-go to ensure that the team backing remains with the German to fetch Ferrari their much-awaited championship trophies.

Leclerc was asked to hold back from attempting any overtaking moves in Australia. Bahrain would have been a similar story if he had chosen to listen to orders from the pit wall stopping in taking the lead from Vettel. During the Chinese Grand Prix, the youngster was asked to let his teammate by, resulting in another fifth-place finish due to poor strategy.

Leclerc has shown how skilful he is and expects himself to do better in every situation. He has even come close to clinching his maiden victory in the sport and is determined to show his team that he has what it takes to become a world champion for Ferrari. He spoke to Auto Motor und Sport regarding the same.

“I have to show what I can do on the racetrack, and then hopefully the situation will change someday,” said Charles, knowing fully well that only results on the track can make the Ferrari leadership swing decisions in his favour.

Remaining calm about his current predicament, the 21-year-old continued, “Like every driver here, I want to be the fastest. So far, I have understood every decision, even though it is sometimes difficult for a driver to accept it. I have a four-time world champion next to me driving for Ferrari in his fifth year. I understand that there is a hierarchy at the moment, but I will do anything to change that.”

“The boys on the pit wall have a better overview of the race. So, to some extent, I will do what is required of me.”

Tags:
F1 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc
Advertisement
F1 News: Leclerc ready but Ferrari is not, says Jacques Villeneuve
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: 5 Reasons why Leclerc v Vettel will be close
RELATED STORY
Top 3 things to expect in F1 2019 Season
RELATED STORY
F1: Charles Leclerc's rise through junior years
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Ferrari Driver Academy Graduates
RELATED STORY
F1 News: "One man can stop Mercedes' dominance" - Alonso
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Contenders for 2019 Drivers' Championship
RELATED STORY
F1 2019, Australian GP: 5 Race Predictions
RELATED STORY
Rosberg most excited about Vettel-Leclerc partnership in 2019, says it will be 'super fun'
RELATED STORY
F1 Preview: What to expect from teams and drivers in 2019  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us