Daniel Ricciardo finally collects prize for winning bet against former Renault boss 

Daniel Ricciardo struggled considerably to adjust to Renault (now rebranded as Alpine F1) in 2019, but he was certain that he had it in him to finish on the podium. With that in mind, the 32-year-old challenged Cyril Abiteboul, his team boss at the time, to a tattoo bet.

The insane bet meant Ricciardo's reward for scoring a podium in his Renault would be a tattoo of the driver's choice for his now former boss. The Aussie eventually won the bet fair and square not once, but twice. He finished third on two occasions: at the 2019 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and the 2020 Eiffel Grand Prix.

Before heading into the final two races of 2021 in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Daniel Ricciardo, now with McLaren, has finally claimed his reward. In a hilarious post from earlier today, we see Ricciardo with a smug expression plastered over his face as Abiteboul finally gets his much-anticipated tattoo, seemingly on the ankle.

Although the two parted ways after the end of the season last year, they still seem to share a high-spirited relationship.

Another bet and a another win for Daniel Ricciardo, now at McLaren

It is no secret that Daniel Ricciardo has not had the easiest time adjusting to McLaren in his first year with the team. Despite winning at Monza, he's struggled to match his much-younger teammate Lando Norris.

In a wager with McLaren team boss Zak Brown, Ricciardo was promised a drive in a legendary car from Brown's private collection. If he were to achieve a podium in his first year in the British team, he'd get to drive Dale Earnhardt Sr's 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

After nine difficult years for McLaren, it was the Aussie who finally bagged a win for the team in a dramatic race at the Monza circuit. Suffice to say, Daniel Ricciardo claimed the wager as soon as he got the chance.

