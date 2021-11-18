Daniel Ricciardo's performance coach recalls initial days of training the Australian F1 driver

Performance coach Michael Italiano has recalled his initial days of training McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo - the "pressure and self-doubt" that he felt.

Speaking to Steve Mackie on ‘In The Game’ podcast, Italiano said:

"I did feel the pressure. First year, you have these self-doubts - are you good enough? to be a coach - Daniel’s coach. You want to make sure you are making a difference to his life and his performance... When the team is not doing well the first person they point the finger at is the manager where I kind of felt the same. Where you know if Daniel’s having a bad slump in form... they turn to the people that control his performance - that's me."

Italiano, who has trained several leading Australian athletes, spoke of how he had to learn "the ins and outs of F1" to be in a better position to work with Ricciardo.

Describing his learning curve in his first year with Ricciardo, Italiano said:

“I read a lot of Formula 1 books, like the history of Formula 1, just getting to know the sport a little bit better, because I was a supporter. I was watching F1 mainly because of Daniel, but I didn’t know the ins and outs of F1 and I thought if I want to become a really good Formula 1 coach then I need to know this sport and I need to understand a lot more... First year was exciting, learnt a lot, learnt that you also have to look after yourself... I felt sick quite a lot.”

For the Australian performance coach, his first year in F1 involved a lot of homesickness. The F1 routine of living out of a suitcase was new to him. Italiano said after taking up his role with Ricciardo in December 2017, he had to move his world to London in four weeks and adapt to it in quick time.

Ricciardo is the only McLaren driver to claim a win this season - at the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren are currently fourth in the Constructors Championship and Ricciardo is eighth in the Drivers Championship. The Australian retired from the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend after suffering a technical issue.

