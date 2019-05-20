F1 News: Father hints Max Verstappen might leave Red Bull

F1 Grand Prix of Spain, where Max stood third on the podium

Max Verstappen has had a pretty fine start to the 2019 season. As seen from the five races thus far, Verstappen is even ahead of the Ferrari drivers, obviously including poster-boy Charles Leclerc.

With 66 points, Max Verstappen is currently third in the standings and therefore, 2 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel. With a hat-trick of fourth-placed finishes, at Bahrain, China, and Baku, Verstappen was back on the podium at Spain as both Ferrari drivers were unable to match Red Bull, not to mention being part of a set-up that hasn't yet published a book on 'team strategy!'

But while the Dutchman hasn't been able to clinch a second-place on the podium, let alone a race win, since that has been Mercedes' department, what can't be denied is that he's been consistently finishing inside the top five from the starting point at Melbourne.

But that said, there's hardly a surprise that Max Verstappen isn't being talked about a lot as much of our attention has been directed at Mercedes where Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have made winning a habit.

But guess what, the famous Dutch driver is back in the news. It appears that the rumors that were being circulated- as alleged according to some- it (does appear) that Max Verstappen is about to leave Red Bull, if his father's to be believed.

Online journals are stating at this point in time,

“As it looks now, it is good for Max to stay with Red Bull. But we are watching very carefully how things go,” Max Verstappen's father, Jos told De Telegraaf newspaper.

So a question remains to be asked. What is actually happening? Will we see Max move out of Red Bull and lead another stable?

Here's what one needs to know. While Max is dealing with a car that may not be able to win a race, as everyone knows since clearly, the main task for his team is to close the gap down to Ferrari and Mercedes, there's season to believe Mr. Jos Verstappen's claims.

He was also quoted as saying, " In the current situation, it is possible that Max will not win a race this year." Acknowledging that the rules are also changing, there's reason to think that the rumors surrounding Max may not be unfounded after all.

