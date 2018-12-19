F1 News: Fernando Alonso could return to Ferrari, says former Ferrari boss

Fernando Alonso and Stefano Domenicali

What's the story?

The 2018 season was the last year in F1 for two-time Formula drivers champion Fernando Alonso, as the Spaniard left F1 17 years after racing his first F1 season at Minardi, in 2001.

But Alonso hasn't ruled out a return to F1, and former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali believes that Alonso could return to Ferrari.

In case you didn't know...

Alonso said goodbye to F1 at the end of the 2018 season after another disappointing year with McLaren, finishing 11th in the drivers championship, while Mclaren ended the season in 6th.

The former Ferrari driver will compete in the remaining rounds of the World Endurance Championship with Toyota Racing, while also competing at the historic 24 hours of Daytona race, as well as Indianapolis 500 with Mclaren Racing.

A victory for Alonso at Indianapolis will make him only the second driver in racing history to achieve the Triple Crown - winning the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Monaco Grand Prix.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Auto Bild, Domenicali said that Alonso returning to F1 and Ferrari would be a great story, but that it all depends on Alonso.

"It would be a great story, but it is something that should not be forced. But if in the future he makes that decision, why not? Of course, it depends on whether Fernando returns and to all the other people involved and I leave that decision to them.

"To be honest, when you work with these types of personalities, with that much talent, you cannot say if it is difficult or not difficult. The only thing I can say is that Alonso was very strong, he was very motivated, and he wanted to achieve so much. Beyond that, if I am honest, saying that he is controversial is totally incorrect," said Domenicali about his former Ferrari driver.

What's next?

Alonso will next race at the 24 Hours of Daytona on 26-27 January, 2019, followed by the 1000 Miles of Sebring in March in the World Endurance Championship.

