F1 News: Giving up a position to Bottas will not happen again, says Hamilton

At the 2019 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, Hamilton and Bottas captured their team's fourth straight 1-2

One of the dominant narratives of the 2019 season has been the partnership of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Together the Finnish-British alliance has lifted the Silver Arrows to a position of supremacy as seen in the first four races this season. It doesn't take one to be a Ted Kravitz to ascertain just why have Mercedes been so successful so far, having clinched four wins in as many Grands Prix.

Most impressive in this string of unbeaten wins for Mercedes is the fact that the Toto Wolff-led outfit has grabbed four straight 1-2 finishes. Another win at Spain and they would topple more records.

A superior car coupled with nearly faultless driving has seen the Silver Arrows occupy the top slot on the Constructor rankings, firmly etched with 173 points. Of these, 2 wins apiece for Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas has meant that the rest of the grid is only playing catch-up.

But implicit in this partnership, it appears, is Lewis Hamilton who, according to himself has perhaps given away an opportunity or two to his teammate, currently the leader of the 2019 driver standings.

Speaking ahead of the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix, five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton shared that he would no longer play the 'nice guy' to Valtteri Bottas. And what he implied is the fact that he'd no longer hold himself back and would go on an all-out attack unlike his performance as seen at the recently concluded Baku race.

Remember, it's where he became a bit soft on Valtteri in the run-down to the first corner. This move, perhaps upped the ante of the contest paving the way for an early advantage for the 2019 Baku GP winner, Bottas.

A leading online journal reported more on the matter and captured Lewis Hamilton's quotes in the build-up to the Spanish GP.

It shared the following - The upshot was that Bottas took the victory and a one-point championship lead while Hamilton brooded on how his approach had cost him a 76th career win.

That told, Lewis shared the following, "Valtteri seems more focused,' said Hamilton, asked to explain his team-mate's resurgence. 'He has the new engineer and is following some of my settings - that is a move in the right direction. (Having the new engineer) is a nice helping hand."