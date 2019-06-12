F1 News: Helmut Marko Hints Mercedes Are Getting Special Preference in F1

Helmut Marko

Perhaps Helmut Marko hasn't heard of the phrase 'sour grapes' or, has he?

We don't know. But what one does know is that Red Bull, a team with which the former Austrian driver has been associated for years together, have failed in the bid to beat Mercedes or Ferrari, for that matter as seen so far.

While one can't deny that they've been fairly successful in closing down the gap at the front to the leaders- Mercedes and Ferrari- where Red Bull have lagged is in giving their ace driver Max Verstappen a championship-winning car.

Perhaps, it's this cumulative frustration which is so evident in the Christian Horner-led team that has prompted Helmut Marko to share what he recently did.

The noted Austrian is of the view that if there's a team that has been getting some kind of preferential treatment this season, then it is Mercedes, a team that has beaten others on the grid fair and square.

Marko was quoted as saying the following relation to Vettel's gesture at the Canadian Grand Prix,“when he switched the signs, he only showed young people that you should always stand by your values."

Moreover, he'd add, "It’s noticeable that the rule changes and decisions lately have always been good for Mercedes.

“For example, Pirelli changed the tyres for 2019 so they do not overheat, but last year only Mercedes had a problem with them.

“Suddenly in 2019 only Mercedes always gets the temperatures in the correct working window. Everyone else not.

“The concepts of all the cars was for less downforce. Only Mercedes built a car with a lot of downforce and traction, and in hindsight that was exactly the way to get the most from these new tyres.

he seven races held so far, Mercedes have won all. This leaves Ferrari, second on the Constructor Standings at this point in time gasping for their breath. Additionally, the Silver Arrows winning."

That said, do you agree with Helmut Marko's views? Are Mercedes actually getting some sort of assistance or could it simply be that they've exhibited nearly faultless driving so far?

