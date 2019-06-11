Opinion: Why reversing Sebastian Vettel's penalty at the Canadian GP might be risky

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 11 // 11 Jun 2019, 10:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Canada saw Vettel being handed a five-second penalty

The 2019 Canadian Grand Prix had a lot of action in it. It was one of those races where there was no dearth of drama, even as Ferrari entered Villeneuve-land on the back of six straight losses to rivals Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton winning the contest wasn't the only dramatic result. That the likes of Valtteri Bottas, one of the fastest men on the grid all year (so far) missed out on the podium was a bit surprising as was seeing both Renault drivers - Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg- finishing among the points. Did anyone really saw that coming from Renault, whose only consistent driver in the past few races has been the smiling Aussie and not the experienced German?

Kimi Raikkonen completing a hat-trick of no-points finish (Spain, Monaco, and Canada) was a bit telling of Alfa Romeo's plight at the moment.

But the most dramatic saga of the day belonged to Sebastian Vettel and his shining red Ferrari, a car that was quick for the better part of the weekend, had grabbed pole position and was destined to finish on top, before the five-second penalty smashed the Italian team's hopes.

To that end, that Ferrari announced their intent to appeal against the issuing of the five-second penalty to the noted German driver seems a pretty normal thing to do. Does it not? But here's where a catch lies.

Apparently, there seems to be a concern in the Maranello-based team raising an appeal to the FIA, one that many fans would want the esteemed organization to grant.

So what is it all about? As it stands at the moment, it occurs that the esteemed FIA may give Ferrari allowance to issue their appeal in the Vettel matter. And to that end, the FIA may even rule the final verdict of the Canadian Grand Prix in Vettel's favor.

But it could be said, that should that happen, it may not be a hundred percent good news for the sport in totality. Here's why.

It's important to understand that Ferrari isn't just any team. They are a legendary marquee in Grand Prix racing. When you become an icon, a legacy of sorts, your standing in the sport automatically becomes more than just any other team out there. Should Ferrari go out there and issue an appeal against the ruling handed over to Vettel, one reckons the other teams would follow suit too.

Advertisement

Not that it would be greatly disconcerting. But one thinks, what is to become of the concept of five-second penalties in the sport?

Latest F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda.