×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Why reversing Sebastian Vettel's penalty at the Canadian GP might be risky

Dev Tyagi
OFFICIAL
Feature
11   //    11 Jun 2019, 10:18 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Canada saw Vettel being handed a five-second penalty
F1 Grand Prix of Canada saw Vettel being handed a five-second penalty

The 2019 Canadian Grand Prix had a lot of action in it. It was one of those races where there was no dearth of drama, even as Ferrari entered Villeneuve-land on the back of six straight losses to rivals Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton winning the contest wasn't the only dramatic result. That the likes of Valtteri Bottas, one of the fastest men on the grid all year (so far) missed out on the podium was a bit surprising as was seeing both Renault drivers - Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg- finishing among the points. Did anyone really saw that coming from Renault, whose only consistent driver in the past few races has been the smiling Aussie and not the experienced German?

Kimi Raikkonen completing a hat-trick of no-points finish (Spain, Monaco, and Canada) was a bit telling of Alfa Romeo's plight at the moment.

But the most dramatic saga of the day belonged to Sebastian Vettel and his shining red Ferrari, a car that was quick for the better part of the weekend, had grabbed pole position and was destined to finish on top, before the five-second penalty smashed the Italian team's hopes.

To that end, that Ferrari announced their intent to appeal against the issuing of the five-second penalty to the noted German driver seems a pretty normal thing to do. Does it not? But here's where a catch lies.

Apparently, there seems to be a concern in the Maranello-based team raising an appeal to the FIA, one that many fans would want the esteemed organization to grant.

So what is it all about? As it stands at the moment, it occurs that the esteemed FIA may give Ferrari allowance to issue their appeal in the Vettel matter. And to that end, the FIA may even rule the final verdict of the Canadian Grand Prix in Vettel's favor.

But it could be said, that should that happen, it may not be a hundred percent good news for the sport in totality. Here's why.

It's important to understand that Ferrari isn't just any team. They are a legendary marquee in Grand Prix racing. When you become an icon, a legacy of sorts, your standing in the sport automatically becomes more than just any other team out there. Should Ferrari go out there and issue an appeal against the ruling handed over to Vettel, one reckons the other teams would follow suit too.

Advertisement

Not that it would be greatly disconcerting. But one thinks, what is to become of the concept of five-second penalties in the sport?

Latest F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda.

Tags:
Canadian Grand Prix 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel
Advertisement
Canadian GP Twitter Reactions: What F1 Driver's said about Vettel's penalty?
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Ferrari to appeal Vettel's penalty
RELATED STORY
F1, Canadian GP 2019: Driver Ratings
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Talking Points from Canadian Grand Prix 2019
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian Grand Prix , Montreal 2019 How to Watch? Preview, Start Time, Live Stream Details, Circuit and Weather info 
RELATED STORY
Hamilton on Vettel drama: I forced him into error
RELATED STORY
F1 Montreal GP: Canada a welcome distraction for Vettel and Ferrari
RELATED STORY
Vettel: Boo these funny decisions, not Hamilton!
RELATED STORY
Awkward scenes as Vettel joins Hamilton before podium
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian GP 2019: Mercedes' unbeaten streak may end in Montreal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us