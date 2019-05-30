F1 News: Is there any truth to Sebastian Vettel's retirement rumors?

Seabstian Vettel's 2019 season isn't what he or his team may have expected?

Among the biggest rumors going around in the Formula 1 circuit is that of Sebastian Vettel leaving Ferrari. It is being belived that Vettel, who happens to be third on the 2019 Driver Standings (as of now) which is 4 points ahead of fourth-placed Max Verstappen, isn't really having a great time in the team.

This, it might be worthwhile to mention, is the German driver's fifth consecutive season with the Italian marquee.

To that end, rumors that Vettel and Ferrari may call it quits sometime soon seem to have some base, also because the four-time world champion hasn't managed a single world championship driving for arguably, the most famous racing team, if not the one with the strongest car.

Joe Saward of Joe Saward business of Motorsport shared that Sebastian Vettel is considering retirement at the end of the season!

Now, one might beat his head endlessly speculating whether the above is true and if, then why would such a thing happen. But while there's never an end to F1 rumor mills that begin and end in a fraction of a second, one reckons the following could have possibly given sufficient base to this current theory:

In an era besieged by incessant troubles for the "Prancing Horse", one that has seen Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes establish a regin of sorts, one's not sure as to what remains ahead for the former Red Bull driver.

Additionally, the pressure of having not one a single title with the sport's most important if not valued team may certainly be giving the experienced driver a nightmare. This is at a time where Ferrari's last world championship came at the best of Kimi Raikkonen, who won them a crown in 2007.

All that said, only the future can tell what might happen to the Prancing Horse's experienced driver. Where the last Grand Prix stands, then Vettel, who came second at Monaco did exhibit some sturdiness, having had a very poor start to his 2019 season, one that saw him gather a lowly fourth at Australia, followed by a fifth at Bahrain.

Let's not forget that there are 15 more races to go, including circuits where Vettel has won in the recent past (2018) such as Montreal (the next race), Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium

