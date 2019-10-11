F1 News: Japanese GP Qualifying postponed until Sunday

The qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix will take place on Sunday

Ever since the Formula 1 contingent arrived at Suzuka, the venue for Round 17 of the ongoing season, there have been growing concerns regarding the main race event.

And now, it has been declared that the all-important qualifying for the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix has been pushed to Sunday as the Grand Prix circuit will remain closed on Saturday amid the threat of the typhoon Hagibis.

For the period of the last three days, the organizers have been closely following the weather updates, providing information to those involved with the race event about minuscule details of the ongoing weather.

Therefore, the decision regarding postponing of the qualifying event was made on basis of the imminent threat of the typhoon Hagibis.

It is further reported that as the typhoon approaches the racing circuit, it brings with it extreme threat of massive rainfall and thunderstorms, conditions that are averse to the possibility of FIA holding the qualifying battle for Saturday.

Ahead of the opening practice session at Suzuka on Friday morning, the FIA and F1 released a statement supporting a decision from the circuit and the Japanese Automobile Federation to "cancel all activities scheduled to take place on Saturday".

This is been made as a resulted of the "predicted impact" of the typhoon and has been done "in the interests of safety for the spectators, competitors, and everyone" at the track.

Therefore, where it stands at the moment, all are informed that the Suzuka circuit will be closed on Saturday for both drivers and the organizers as well as the contingent of the fans.

This also brings curtains to the planned 60-minute qualifying session that always takes place a day prior to the main race event.

Where it stands currently, Lewis Hamilton leads the Drivers Standings, holding a very realistic chance of grabbing yet another world title, following a drastic 73-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who will hope to drive his first Japanese Grand Prix in the Scarlet Red will aim to build on his 215 points, that sees him on the third step of the rankings. But where statistics stand then McLaren enjoy the most number of victories at the venue with a stellar record of 9 wins.