F1 News: Lando Norris responds to Lewis Hamilton's comments on young F1 drivers

Charanjot Singh 35 // 08 Jun 2019, 22:27 IST

Norris didn't like the comments made by Lewis Hamilton about the young drivers racing in F1

Lando Norris was unhappy with Lewis Hamilton's comments on how young the F1 drivers were and how easily they were able to adapt in Formula One. Ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, Lewis stressed how driving an F1 car is a strenuous experience and that it's not easy for teenagers to just jump into the car and adapt easily.

Lando Norris was clearly at odds with the statement primarily aimed at him, George Russel and Alex Albon. “I don’t know why he would say it now, and not when he first started. It must be targeted at me, George and Alex because we’re the youngest in F1 and I’m not suffering perhaps as much as he thinks I should,” he said.

Norris further added, "I don’t think it’s intimidation, I just don’t know why he wouldn’t say it any other year. It’s much harder now than when he started in F1. He says he likes heavier steering. Well, he can ask his team to turn down the power steering if he wants. Like him, I think it would be cool to have manual gearboxes, too. So, I’m not sure what his reasoning is behind it.”

Lewis Hamilton spoke out about the ease of driving the current generation of F1 cars in Barcelona as well

Lewis Hamilton has a habit of stirring the pot sometimes and he does have a point when he talks about the lack of exertion while driving an F1 car these days. At the same time, two of the brightest stars in F1 (Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc) are still in their early 20s and it would be hard to predict whether or not they would have made this big an impression in cars that were tough to drive.

Either way, it's great to see a young British upstart touted for greatness against a British legend. Will this be the end of it or will we see either of them having a go at the other would be very interesting to watch?