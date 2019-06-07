×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 News: Leclerc changing his approach to qualifying 

Charanjot Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    07 Jun 2019, 15:06 IST

Charles Leclerc is changing his approach to qualifying after a recent string of compromised weekends
Charles Leclerc is changing his approach to qualifying after a recent string of compromised weekends

Charles Leclerc has admitted that he's going to change his approach to qualifying after committing errors in Baku, Barcelona and Monaco. Charles had dominated the weekend at Azerbaijan before he binned it in Q2. He was the favorite in the eyes of many for the win but the costly error in qualifying affected his weekend as he could finish only P5.

He damaged his car in Q2 in Barcelona as well which compromised his run in Q3. Similarly, after topping the charts in Fp3 he made a mistake in Q1 which subsequently led to his elimination and a compromised weekend.

One area where Charles feels he has learned is not pushing too hard in the second and first stages of qualifying if it compromises his Q3 as has been the case.

"One approach that I probably have changed after Baku was pushing too hard in Q2," said Leclerc. "That has been a mistake because we had an easy potential to go to Q3 with the car we had and to crash at that time was probably a bit stupid.

"Then in Barcelona, we broke part of the floor but that was pushing too hard, I let the car go and broke the piece. So those are things I had changed after this."

Coming from Sauber where you have to push on every lap in qualifying to Ferrari where one needs to be more measured is a paradigm shift for Charles and he realises that.

There's definitely been a few mistakes, there's a change of approach when you arrive in Ferrari," Leclerc explained.

Leclerc was the favorite to win at Baku
Leclerc was the favorite to win at Baku

"Compared to last year, you can give it all from Q1 to Q3, but as we've seen in Baku maybe it was not very important to give it all in Q2 because we definitely had the potential to do a lot better in Q3.

Advertisement

"But there was a few mistakes on my side, and we learn from them, and now I'm looking forward to trying not to reproduce them and hopefully the better times will come."

Charles is arguably one of the brightest talents on the grid and it is true that he has been caught out with a change in approach multiple times. He had dominated the weekend at Baku and was the favourite in the eyes of many but the mistake compromised his weekend.

His pace in FP3 in Monaco could also have meant he probably had more in store than his teammate as Monaco is primarily a confidence track. Charles even in the nascent stages of his career has shown the ability to learn quickly. It won't be a surprise if he cuts down on his mistakes and starts delivering.

F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda.

Tags:
Canadian Grand Prix 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc F1 News
Advertisement
F1 Canadian Grand Prix , Montreal 2019 How to Watch? Preview, Start Time, Live Stream Details, Circuit and Weather info 
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Ferrari admits it is behind everywhere in terms of performance 
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian GP 2019: Mercedes' unbeaten streak may end in Montreal
RELATED STORY
F1 Bahrain GP Driver Ratings - Leclerc is a title contender
RELATED STORY
F1: Hamilton sympathises with Leclerc & concedes Bahrain win was 'definitely lucky'
RELATED STORY
F1 Predictions: 5 Things likely to happen at the Canadian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton, Vettel, and Leclerc Fined At Monaco
RELATED STORY
Top 3 things to expect in F1 2019 Season
RELATED STORY
F1 Montreal GP: Canada a welcome distraction for Vettel and Ferrari
RELATED STORY
F1: Engine trouble costs Leclerc victory as Hamilton wins in Bahrain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us