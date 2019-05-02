×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 News: Leclerc ready but Ferrari is not, says Jacques Villeneuve

Dev Tyagi
OFFICIAL
News
17   //    02 May 2019, 16:51 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Qualifying

How brilliant would that world be where there was no unsolicited opinion, isn't it? But then, there's always some scope for it given that there are opinion-makers like Jacques Villeneuve around.

Just when you thought the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix unfurled yet another impressive performance from the young Ferrari driver, who, despite crashing during the qualifying battle made most of his chances, set the fastest-lap and scored a fighting fifth, in comes some verdict on the man by Villeneuve.

Apparently, the Canadian driver feels that Charles Leclerc isn't exactly a great piece of news for the 'Prancing Horse' for the very simple reason that the side was not ready to manage 'competition' between Sebastian Vettel and the younger talent driving alongside him.

Thus far, in the four Grands Prix held so far, Charles Leclerc has collected some very fine finishes, which includes a sterling third at Bahrain's Sakhir, an event wherein the young driver became the 99th ever driver to snatch a pole. On race day, he would score his maiden podium at the night race.

But still, despite some interesting performances that are worth talking about given how inexperienced Leclerc really is, there are those who focus on the other side of things, not always in a direction most would consider apt, if it might be said.

In his honest admission about Charles Leclerc, P5 at Baku, Villeneuve happened to share the following:

"If you listen to any fan or go on the forums, even the qualifying accident [in Baku], Leclerc doesn't get criticized," Villeneuve told Motorsport.com, referring to the Monegasque's crash during qualifying in Azerbaijan.

"If it had been Vettel, he would have been destroyed by the media and everyone, for the same mistake.

"Ultimately I think that's having a negative effect for the team. Seb's spin in Bahrain came because of that, then the team orders in China, it all comes from there.

Advertisement

"And Leclerc's accident in qualifying also, wanting to prove that he's the number one of the team. Ultimately that's damaging the whole team."

The above told, one wonders whether the former Formula 1 driver went a bit astray or got carried away by his own argument when he offered to say that Leclerc is 'negative' for the team? Isn't the 21-year-old driver actually showing a thing or two to others on the grid given how well he has adapted to the challenging rigors of representing Ferrari, especially in this embattled phase of theirs?

Tags:
F1 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc
Advertisement
F1: Top 5 Ferrari Driver Academy Graduates
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: 5 Reasons why Leclerc v Vettel will be close
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Best Teams of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 News: "One man can stop Mercedes' dominance" - Alonso
RELATED STORY
Top 3 things to expect in F1 2019 Season
RELATED STORY
F1 Australian GP Driver Ratings: Ferrari pace is worrying
RELATED STORY
Rosberg most excited about Vettel-Leclerc partnership in 2019, says it will be 'super fun'
RELATED STORY
F1: Charles Leclerc's rise through junior years
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Contenders for 2019 Drivers' Championship
RELATED STORY
F1 Winter Testing: Red Bull's Christian Horner takes digs at Ferrari
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us