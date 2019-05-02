F1 News: Leclerc ready but Ferrari is not, says Jacques Villeneuve

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 17 // 02 May 2019, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Qualifying

How brilliant would that world be where there was no unsolicited opinion, isn't it? But then, there's always some scope for it given that there are opinion-makers like Jacques Villeneuve around.

Just when you thought the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix unfurled yet another impressive performance from the young Ferrari driver, who, despite crashing during the qualifying battle made most of his chances, set the fastest-lap and scored a fighting fifth, in comes some verdict on the man by Villeneuve.

Apparently, the Canadian driver feels that Charles Leclerc isn't exactly a great piece of news for the 'Prancing Horse' for the very simple reason that the side was not ready to manage 'competition' between Sebastian Vettel and the younger talent driving alongside him.

Thus far, in the four Grands Prix held so far, Charles Leclerc has collected some very fine finishes, which includes a sterling third at Bahrain's Sakhir, an event wherein the young driver became the 99th ever driver to snatch a pole. On race day, he would score his maiden podium at the night race.

But still, despite some interesting performances that are worth talking about given how inexperienced Leclerc really is, there are those who focus on the other side of things, not always in a direction most would consider apt, if it might be said.

In his honest admission about Charles Leclerc, P5 at Baku, Villeneuve happened to share the following:

"If you listen to any fan or go on the forums, even the qualifying accident [in Baku], Leclerc doesn't get criticized," Villeneuve told Motorsport.com, referring to the Monegasque's crash during qualifying in Azerbaijan.

"If it had been Vettel, he would have been destroyed by the media and everyone, for the same mistake.

"Ultimately I think that's having a negative effect for the team. Seb's spin in Bahrain came because of that, then the team orders in China, it all comes from there.

Advertisement

"And Leclerc's accident in qualifying also, wanting to prove that he's the number one of the team. Ultimately that's damaging the whole team."

The above told, one wonders whether the former Formula 1 driver went a bit astray or got carried away by his own argument when he offered to say that Leclerc is 'negative' for the team? Isn't the 21-year-old driver actually showing a thing or two to others on the grid given how well he has adapted to the challenging rigors of representing Ferrari, especially in this embattled phase of theirs?