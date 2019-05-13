F1 News: Mercedes sends Hamilton's F1 car to home of terminally ill boy who 'inspired' Spanish Grand Prix win

Hamilton's Mercedes F1 car at the little boy's house

For a boy who emerged from humble beginnings at Stevenage armed with nothing much but tremendous self-confidence (and zeal) and went on to conquer the glorious world of Formula 1, on multiple occasions, it could be said, the life of Lewis Hamilton is an inspiration.

Is it not? From winning races that often seemed out of his reach to driving home not one but five world championships, and sending record books on a weight-gain spree, Lewis Hamilton has broken records, created new ones, and has several years of Grand Prix racing left in him.

But while it's safe to say that he inspires millions around the world, it's also worthwhile to understand as to who inspires the most impressive driver on the current grid?

If a recent event serves an example, then it can be said that Lewis Hamilton is inspired by adversity and those who climb on top of it, losing not an iota of zeal to live life passionately.

A piece of news that's spiraled into being a sensation of sorts touches upon the life of Lewis Hamilton and what motivated him to give that extra bit in a contest he most recently clinched: the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix.

This heartwrenching instance from the Briton's racing life touches upon another incredible life, albeit one that's several years younger to the Formula 1 driver. It turns out that a young 5-year-old boy, Harry inspired Hamilton to win the recenty-concluded Spanish Grand Prix.

But what may read as another soapy story is actually a tale of boundless inspiration and courage. It's worthwhile to mention that the kid is unfortunately suffering from a rare form of bone cancer.

EThe little boy and his parents with Hamilton's Spanish GP winner trophy

And when Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team learned of the boy and his battle against adverse circumstances, they instantly decided to get in touch with the youngster's family. What would soon transpire would be a gift that the young kid would appreciate with immense joy.

A F1 Mercedes replica car was soon found outside the home of young Harry who'd be thrilled to see not only a proper Formula 1 car right outside his own home, but none other than Lewis Hamilton's Spanish GP winning trophy and his steering wheel.

For someone who unfortunately may not be around for long to enjoy the simplest of pleasures of life, it can be said that receiving something so heartening from none other than F1's finest driver himself may have touched young Harry's heart immensely. Right?

One of England's leading dailies also shared the following related to the plight of the young boy:

Harry's parents, Charlotte and James, have set up a fund to raise money for research into the Ewing's Sarcoma disease their son has been fighting for nine months.

The above told, Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team must be credited for their immense token of generosity because life, after all, is also about sparing a thought for the others as well.

