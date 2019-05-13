F1 Spanish GP Driver Ratings: Hamilton and Mercedes dominate, Ferrari Struggles

F1 Grand Prix of Spain

Before he entered the 2019 Spanish GP, Lewis Hamilton was trailing Valtteri Bottas, his teammate. But as Lewis Hamilton leaves Catalunya having painted it silver and gold with his class and commitment, he now stands on top of the 2019 driver standings.

It's that familiar figure right on top, once again! In so doing, Lewis also now holds a 7-point advantage over his Finnish teammate meaning it's the other Mercedes driver who has to play catch-up to the pro.

In a race that utterly belonged to the five-time world champion, Hamilton proved yet again why he's so highly rated after all. Giving no chances whatsoever to Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's drive was commanding and one that showed full intent.

Not a driver that backs out of challenges. Not a driver that feels content in being second-best, Lewis Hamilton didn't just win the Spanish contest; he got voted the driver of the race. And a lot about his doggedness at Catalunya wrote the headlines as also the body copy of the 66-lap contest.

But that said, how did the entire grid fare and what was in it for the drivers?

#10 Williams

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying

Robert Kubica- 18th

It was another day of struggle out there for the grid's weakest team out there at the Spanish Grand Prix. While it wasn't any fascinating to note that neither of the Williams drivers were able to score a single point yet again, there was only a marginal improvement at the track, so to speak.

While Robert Kubica, mostly a backmarker on the grid would manage a way to end at the rear end on the grid, that he stood eighteenth on the grid can in no way be called a fine race-isn't it?

Driver Rating- 1.5/10

George Russell- 17th

You've got to feel about the rookie driver, one driving for a weak team first up in the season. Isn't it?

Everyone's interested in knowing as to what really is Russell's true F1 potential but unfortunately, it's the car that he's driving in that is unable to give anyone any seizable answers.

That told, at Spain, what was most impressive about George Russell was that he was able to finish a place above his more experienced teammate.

And for that effort, he must be lauded.

Driver Rating- 2/10

