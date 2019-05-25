F1 News: Lewis Hamilton, Vettel, and Leclerc Fined At Monaco

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 70 // 25 May 2019, 12:38 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Lewis along with the two Ferraris fined

Even legends make a mistake. Do they not? And maybe that is why that when Lewis Hamilton has made a mistake, the incident appears bloated enough for his critics to make it seem so controversial.

Anyhow, here is what happened. Lewis Hamilton and both the Ferrari drivers have been fined for having broken the rules at the Monaco Grand Prix. So what exactly did they do?

Toward the end of the second practice session, i.e., FP2, Lewis Hamilton, who was quickest in both practice runs, went too quick while entering the pit-lane. The stewards immediately responded that the 2018 World Champion was 3.7 km faster than the 60 km speed limit.

A leading British newspaper reported the following about the famous Briton:

Mercedes have been slapped with a €400 (£352) fine, which will be a small change to the German manufacturer.

That explains why Lewis Hamilton is once again in the headlines albeit for having made a mistake on this occasion. Interestingly, he was not the only one who was at fault. To make matters worse for themselves in a year where the best that a red car has managed is a P3, both Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc who were also at fault.

First to be issued the punishment for his erroneous driving, Charles Leclerc, it was revealed, was 2.8 km/h too fast in FP1. Later, it was revealed that four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was 2.6 km too fast, thus earning the wrath of the media in a season where the German is yet to win a race.

That being told, a question deserves to be asked about the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, which is just hours away from the start.

Will one see a Mercedes 1-2 in the end? Since, should this happen, this would be a record-breaking feat for the Silver Arrows and it will, in turn, highlight Ferrari's laggings. Will it not?

