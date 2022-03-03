"It could happen again" - F1 pundit makes bold prediction for Lewis Hamilton's title chances in 2022

Lewis Hamilton's chances of winning a record-breaking eighth world championship are very good in the eyes of former F1 driver Johnnie Herbert.

Herbert, currently an analyst working with Sky Sports F1, believes Mercedes' approach to upgrades in 2021 has left them in an advantageous position going into the new season.

During a panel discussion alongside colleague Martin Brundle, Herbert shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's prospects going forward in the campaign.

He said:

“I think Mercedes did so well last year because of the budget cap coming into effect, that’s really something that they didn’t spend so much [on] last year. I think their big upgrade was at Silverstone, Red Bull seemed to do one more or less [at] every race we went to. So maybe there’s going to be that, pushing that budget towards what they’re going to be using this year, and I think Mercedes, I think it could happen again for Lewis [Hamilton].”

Meanwhile, Brundle feels fans need to be patient to see the true potential of the teams as the year progresses.

He said:

“A massive change of regulations like this tends to scatter the pack a little bit. “There are the haves and have-nots and then they will start moving back together. It’s the law of diminishing returns. If your car is working really well then the other teams will be able to copy and catch up, and innovate."

Brundle went on to add:

"After such a sterling 2021, we have to be a little bit patient but the early signs are good. We’ve got some brilliant drivers on the grid with experienced World Champions alongside a lot of fresh blood and new talent who are trying to steal the crown.”

Lewis Hamilton hoping for new F1 2022 cars to deliver closer racing

Lewis Hamilton is expecting the regulatory changes made to F1 to deliver and is hoping for closer wheel-to-wheel racing in the forthcoming 2022 season.

When asked to share his thoughts about the next generation of F1 cars during pre-season testing in Barcelona, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Well, it is a really exciting time. You don’t know where everyone stands at the moment but I do hope that these rules deliver what Ross (Brawn) had shown us all those years ago in terms of closer racing. This definitely puts everyone, hopefully, on a more level playing field."

He added:

"The system still is the case that people can still start developing... for example last year, you would assume Ferrari perhaps didn’t do much development on that car and just put everything into this year’s car. Does that mean they are several months ahead, or a team is several months ahead of another? We will wait to see.”

The Briton has already revealed he is raring to go after a disappointing end to the 2021 season finale. His hunger to win combined with the collective efforts of the entire Mercedes garage could prove to be a thorn in Red Bull and Max Verstappen's side.

