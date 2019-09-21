F1 News: Ralf Schumacher believes Sebastian Vettel could be dropped by Ferrari by end of season

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel

Former Formula One racer Ralf Schumacher believes Sebastian Vettel's future at Scuderia Ferrari could soon come to an end.

The brother of Michael Schumacher believes that if Vettel finishes behind teammate Charles Leclerc at the end of the season, the German will be dropped by Ferrari.

2019 has so far been a frustrating campaign for the four-time world champion. Vettel has no race wins under his belt despite crossing the finish line in 1st place at the Canadian Grand Prix where he ended up receiving a five-second penalty which handed Lewis Hamilton the victory instead.

His teammate Leclerc, on the other hand, has won the last two races in Spa and Monza, Ferrari's home race - a Grand Prix Vettel has so far failed to win since joining the team in 2015.

Leclerc has been very impressive in his debut season for Ferrari

It's been over a year now since Vettel tasted a Grand Prix victory. His last victory came at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2018 and that has sparked debate over his future with the team.

Ralf Schumacher has also echoed these sentiments, saying:

"Such a race as Sebastian Vettel experienced in Monza is, of course, the worst thing that can happen to a racing driver. I suspect that he was downgraded to number two. That could be taken from one or two statements from Ferrari.

Ralf Schumacher

"On the one hand, he has to become a bit more accessible to the public. For example, he can give an honest interview so that everyone understands how he is. He urgently needs to improve his error rate. In Monza, he has once again made a big mistake. Of course, that should not happen.

"If this continues, I would not be so sure that Ferrari keeps him. He now has to dominate his team-mate Charles Leclerc for the remainder of the season. If he cannot do that, I believe he will be gone."

Do you agree with Ralf Schumacher's comments on Vettel? Sound off in the comments section below and follow Sportskeeda for the latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule.