F1 News: Sebastian Vettel discloses what he would ask his idol Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel

What's the story?

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will go down in history as one of the most successful F1 drivers of his generation.

The German driver has now spoken about how he would have loved to speak to his mentor and idol, Michael Schumacher, about a lot of things in F1.

In case you didn't know...

The youngest F1 drivers champion, Vettel won four successive titles with Red Bull Racing, before making a dream switch to Ferrari, just like his idol and fellow German Michael Schumacher.

But, it hasn't gone the way the German would've hoped for as he has finished 3rd, 4th, and 2nd in two consecutive years in the Drivers Championship, behind Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel was often compared with Schumacher in his younger years, even nicknamed Baby Schumi, for his style of driving and his influence that he had on his team.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Blick, Vettel revealed that he was close to the seven-time world champion and that he would have benefitted hugely from having a word with the former Ferrari driver about several things, especially the work behind the scenes.

"Michael has spent many years in Maranello and his spirit keeps hovering over the team. With Michael, I would now speak the language of the driver and not the engineers. Not necessarily how to drive, but more things that are behind the scenes. Teamwork, Formula 1 politics. He has a lot of experience from his time with Ferrari," said the four-time F1 Champion about his idol Michael Schumacher. (H/T to Stuff for the transcription)

Vettel said he missed his fellow German, who is bedridden since his accident back in 2013.

What's next?

Vettel and Ferrari will return to testing in Barcelona in February, and the first race of the F1 season will begin in Australia on March 17th, 2019.

