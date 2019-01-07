F1 News: Sebastian Vettel wants Ferrari to sign more drivers for 2019 season

Nishant J FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 25 // 07 Jan 2019, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastian Vettel

What's the story?

The 2019 F1 season will see a new man in the Ferrari as Charles LeClerc takes Kimi Räikkönen's spot in the Italian team.

But it seems that Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wants more drivers in the team for the 2019 season.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 season ended on a sour note for the team based out of Maranello, as they finished second in the Constructor's as well as Driver's Championship, losing to Mercedes, while Sebastian Vettel finished second to Lewis Hamilton.

Also Read: F1 News: Maurizio Arrivabene to be replaced as Ferrari Team Principal - reports

Ferrari looked good in the first half of the season, but driver errors and a lack of pace meant that Hamilton and Mercedes ran away with the titles. But 2019 could be a different ball game as Ferrari closed the gap to Mercedes a lot more last year than in the previous years.

The heart of the matter

Vettel, while speaking to Corriere dello Sport, said that the team must sign a few drivers for simulator work in the 2019 season, as he is not a big fan of driving in the simulators although he said that he knew the importance of it.

“I'm not a big fan of the simulator. But it is a very important tool for improving the car. We must thank the guys who work there because it is not the best thing to do on a Friday evening,” said the four-time F1 champion.

Ferrari had Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniil Kvyat in recent seasons as developmental drivers, but both drivers have full-time race seats for the 2019 season, as Giovinazzi will partner former Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen, while Kvyat will return to Toro Rosso, alongside Alexander Albon.

What's next?

F1's testing in Barcelona begins next month, before the first Grand Prix in Australia, in March.

Advertisement