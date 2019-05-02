F1 news: Vettel has compared Ferrari's problems to that of a Rubik's cube

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

Ferrari's 2019 campaign hasn't really begun the way they would've liked. In four races thus far, the Scuderia stable has emerged winless. To some, it is shocking. To most others, they've brought despair often veiled as some form of false hope that things will be fine.

At around this time last year, they already had the races at Melbourne and Sakhir, in Bahrain in their possession.

But to anyone following the season closely, it's not so difficult to understand that Mercedes, unless they are toppled from their pedestal of superiority, are simply unbeatable.

To that regard, Vettel, the frontman at Ferrari, one who's trailing Max Verstappen, currently third on the driver standings, is also struggling with his individual form. Although, it could be said that of late, things have been a bit better for the German driver who bagged his second podium (P3 at Baku) in as many races.

But that said, Sebastian Vettel, has pointed to the fact that Ferrari's problems are significant in nature in the sense that understanding those would be akin to solving the Rubik's cube.

And that's not always an easy thing to do, right? So this leaves us to the perspective that what exactly did the Ferrari driver say?

"I think we have a good car, we just don't always manage to put it where it belongs, so that is difficult to have the trust and the feel, but I'm sure it is going to turn around.

"It's like a Rubik's Cube, we just need to solve it. I think we have a lot of people that can do the Rubik's Cube under a couple of minutes, we have really clever people, but I think we are working on a large-size Rubik's Cube."

To that end, everybody's keenly anticipating as to when will a Ferrari driver make the most of the SF-90, the 2019 challenger from the Scuderia stable?

As the European leg of the season begins with the Spanish Grand Prix set to take place in mid-May, can one expect a belter of a performance by Vettel and Ferrari? Well, we will let time answer that one.