F1 News: Zac Brown feels Mclaren starting to show Mercedes-like qualities

Mclaren underwent major restructuring last year with the team hiring new personnel including Andrea Seidl. By the looks of it, this has started paying dividends for the team as they are currently fourth in the standings with both the drivers putting together some good points.

For Mclaren CEO Zack Brown its the changes that were implemented at Woking that are starting to take effect now. When asked what stands out for him Brown said,

" Teamwork. If you look at things like winter testing, I was very pleased to see we were the first team out seven of eight days."

"When we had an issue we got right back to being next team out. Pitstops are strong. We've had some technical advancement there, that's just teamwork and focus. There's a very positive vibe.

"The biggest thing I've noticed is everyone's clear on their role, everyone's motivated, and working well together. That's why you're seeing things like good pitstops and good preparations.

"It's teamwork that produces that type of results. Andreas is just going to bring another level of clarity to roles and responsibilities and focus.

"If we look at Mercedes winning all the races, yes they've got a great budget, but they are also a phenomenally well-run racing team so they can do the pitstops they pull off. They seem to not have bad weekends. That's a great racing team. That's what I'm starting to see here and Andreas is going to make that even better."

With key signings like Andreas Seidl as team principal and James Key as the technical director, Brown feels the important pieces of the puzzle are now in place.

"From my leadership standpoint I'm done, I've got what I want and am very pleased with it," he said. "I landed everyone I wanted to land. I don't feel like I got second-best in any of them. What Andreas ends up doing with the racing team is up to Andreas and he has my full support."

Seidl on his side has been realistic about the situation at Mclaren and wants to understand the team better before bringing in changes.

"What is obvious, we are missing is 1.5-2s," said Seidl. "This means that if you put it into perspective with the budget we have, with the infrastructure, we have to do better overall. That's the mission right now.

"I first need to understand the organization entirely. Then make my mind up how to structure this project in the future.

"I think it's important also to get the 2021 regulations because they will affect the overall set-up of the team for the future. Then it's down to me, together with Zak, to work out this mission and how we want to approach these next years."

Having Mclaren at P4 is a great sign for Formula One as Mclaren is one of the oldest teams on the grid. They have stolen a march on the midfield currently but there's still a lot to play for and it remains to be seen if the midfield can catch up with them.

Brown's statement should inspire confidence at Woking as it shows that the restructuring has had the desired result until now.