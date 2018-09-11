F1: Esteban Ocon gets emotional on social media, hints at F1 exit in 2019?

Esteban Ocon

What's the story?

The roller-coaster ride that is Formula One took another wild turn today after it was officially revealed that Kimi Raikkonen was to be replaced by Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. A veteran of the sport and a former World Champion, the Iceman will continue to race in F1, but with Sauber next season.

Apart from this monumental piece of news, another bit of information was available through the Twitter account of current Racing Point Force India driver Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman posted an emotional message on social media amid reports that he might be out of a seat next season as Lance Stroll is expected to take his spot in his father's freshly-bought franchise.

In case you didn't know...

Lawrence Stroll saved Force India from administration recently and bought the team, largely to ensure his son Lance could race in a superior car as compared to the Williams he is currently driving. With Sergio Perez all but confirmed to be Stroll's partner, it leaves Ocon in an awkward position.

The heart of the matter

Ocon is a highly-rated Mercedes driver who has come up the ranks in motorsport racing through some mind-blowing performances over the years, but through no fault of his own, could end up without a team next season.

The chopping and changing in F1 currently has necessitated drivers to be patient with their opportunities and the tweet by the Frenchman is indicative of just that. The fighter in him will certainly need to persevere during this trying time for the youngster.

What's next?

Regardless of his future next term, Ocon will be laser-focused on the present which demands a stunning drive this weekend on the tricky surface of the Marina Bay circuit in the heart of Singapore.

Will Ocon be able to secure a seat in F1 next season? Let us know your views in the comments.