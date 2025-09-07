F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after the 2025 Italian GP

It's not every day that Max Verstappen is knocked off his perch as the driver with the most F1 penalty points but that's the situation we're in right now. At the F1 Italian GP, the Dutch driver is no more going to be the driver who is the closest to a ban, and he has been replaced by someone else.

The F1 penalty points system was put in place in 2014 to keep the driving standards above a threshold. In numeric terms, that threshold is 12 points accrued over a year. If you cross it, you get banned for a race, as was the case with Kevin Magnussen last season.

Unfortunately for Haas, while that was the case with one of their drivers last season, seemingly another one is quite close to facing a ban this time around. Who is it? Let's find out as we take a look at the drivers closest to a ban on the grid.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll currently has five F1 penalty points on his license.

Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#4 Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Liam Lawson has six F1 penalty points to his name at the moment. The driver would be hoping to keep a clean slate for the next few race.

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#3 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 6

Oscar Piastri is in P3 with six F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

#2 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 9

Max Verstappen is no more the driver with the most F1 penalty points after the race in Monza. He's still within hitting distance of that threshold though.

Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

#1. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 10

Ollie Bearman is now alarmingly close to a race ban with 10 F1 penalty points to his name. The Brit has displaced Max Verstappen as the driver with the most points accrued on the current grid.

Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July 2026)

Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).

Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the 2025 Italian GP (expires on September 7, 2026).

