F1 Penalty points: Drivers and their penalty points before the 2023 US Grand Prix

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. These could be anything ranging from causing an incident to dangerously blocking another competitor or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane or a plethora of other things.

Each of these transgressions, based on their severity, have different F1 penalty points attached to them. Once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12-month period, he faces a one-race suspension. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before they expire.

On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points before the 2023 US GP.

F1 Penalty points before the 2023 US Grand Prix

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 4

Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024)

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 4

George Russell has four F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 2

Max Verstappen has two penalty points to his name for his collision with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil last season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 Brazilian GP (Expires on November 13, 2023).

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 5

Sergio Perez has five penalty points to his name. He picked up three of them in Suzuka.

Two points: Not following safety car procedure(Expires on September 24, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen(Expires on September 24, 2024)

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP(Expires on September 17, 2024).

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Charles Leclerc has had a clean slate for the last 12 months.

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz has two F1 penalty points picked up during the red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia this season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 2

Lando Norris has two F1 penalty points in the last 12 months for his collision in Brazil with Charles Leclerc.

Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc during the 2022 F1 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on November 13, 2023).

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Oscar Piastri has kept a clean slate so far in his first F1 season.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 2

Fernando Alonso has two penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on November 12, 2023).

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll has accumulated five F1 penalty points thus far.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

Three points: Dangerous maneuver on Sebastian Vettel during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Expires on November 12, 2023).

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name in the last 12 months.

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 3

Pierre Gasly has three F1 penalty points, all of which came during the 2022 season.

Two points: Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the car in front during the Safety Car period at the 2022 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

One point: Forcing Lance Stroll off track and gaining an advantage at the 2022 Mexican GP (Expires on October 30, 2023).

#13 Nyck de Vries

Penalty Points:2

Nyck de Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024).

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024)

One point: This was awarded for forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix((Expires June 4, 2024)

#15 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 2

Logan Sargeant has two penalty points.

Two points: Expire 3rd September 2024. These were awarded for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 1

Alex Albon has one F1 penalty point to his name.

One point: This was handed out for going off track and holding onto position during the 2022 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 0

Kevin Magnussen has a clean slate in terms of F1 penalty points.

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 2

Nico Hulkenberg has two penalty points against his name at the moment for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant in Monaco.

Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 0

Valtteri Bottas has maintained a clean slate in the last 12 months.

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 2

Guanyu Zhou has no F1 penalty points to his name.