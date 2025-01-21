F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points for the 2025 grid

The F1 penalty points system was initially introduced after drivers like Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado were involved in too many incidents during races. Since 2014, the F1 penalty points system has sought to keep driving standards in check.

Since then, we've only had one driver face a race ban. Kevin Magnussen became the first driver to be banned for a race for accruing 12 points. These points are given based on the on-track transgressions from the drivers. These transgressions could be anything from driving dangerously, causing a collision, speeding through the pit lane, etc.

For the 2025 F1 season, we have a new batch of drivers making their way onto the grid. How does the grid look in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty points at the start of the 2025 season

#1. Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Norris now has 3 F1 penalty points to his name.

Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#2. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 2

Oscar Piastri picked up 2 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 12, 2025)

#3. Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc has maintained a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#4. Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

Hamilton has a clean slate in the previous 12 months.

#5. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 8

Verstappen has eight penalty points now with the driver accruing two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri.

One point: Driving unnecessarily in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 2, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 12, 2025)

#6. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 2

Lawson has two penalty points for causing a collision at the F1 Qatar GP.

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

#7. George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

Russell has one penalty point to his name now.

One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#8. Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 0

Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.

#9. Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 8

Alonso has collected eight F1 penalty points, including two for his divebomb on Zhou Guanyu at the 2024 Austrian GP. It also resulted in a 10-second penalty.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)

Three points: "Potentially dangerous driving" against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025)

#10. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 4

Stroll has accumulated four F1 penalty points in the past 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

#11. Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Gasly doesn't have any penalty points.

#12. Jack Doohan

Penalty Points: 0

Doohan doesn't have any penalty points.

#13. Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 3

Ocon has gotten three F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)

One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)

#14. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 0

Bearman has a clean slate heading into his first full season.

#15. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 0

Tsunoda has a clean slate going into the 2025 season.

#16. Isack Hadjar

Penalty Points: 0

Hadjar has a clean slate going into the off-season.

#17. Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 1

Sainz has one penalty point for his contact while racing Oscar Piastri in the Miami GP.

One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025)

#18. Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 2

Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

#19. Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

#20. Gabriel Bortoleto

Penalty Points: 0

Bortoleto has a clean slate heading into his first full season.

