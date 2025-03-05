F1 personalities racing at the Race of Champions feat. Sebastian Vettel

The Race of Champions 2025 season will feature drivers from all racing events, including F1, IndyCar, NASCAR, and many more. All drivers who have signed up for the next edition of ROC will compete in equal machinery.

ROC 2025 will be held at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. The previous edition was abandoned after some issues with the venue. However, this year, the series will return.

With the event to go on floors from March 7 to March 8, many drivers have already signed up and confirmed their participation. From Formula 1, as many as five drivers will participate in the ROC 2025 season. Here's a complete list of personalities.

#5 - David Coulthard (15th edition)

David Coulthard (Image Source: Getty)

David Coulthard, a 13-time F1 race winner, will be featuring in his 15th ROC in 2025. He previously won two championships in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Coulthard made his ROC debut back in 2004 when he raced for Great Britain. In his extensive ROC career, Coulthard has partnered with many renowned racers, including F1 academy managing director Susie Wolff.

#4 - Heikki Kovalainen (5th edition)

Heikki Kovalainen (Image Source: Getty)

Heikki Kovalainen, one-time F1 race winner, will be racing in the ROC for the fifth time in 2025. He made his debut in 2004 in Paris and then competed again in 2005, where he beat Bernd Schneider and Felipe Massa but was eliminated in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Kovalainen's Formula 1 career was also short-lived as he confirmed retirement in 2013, six years post his debut.

#3 - Mick Schumacher (3rd edition)

Mick Schumacher (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Schumacher's son and former Haas driver, Mick Schumacher, has also confirmed his participation for the ROC 2025 edition. This will be his third appearance in the event, and he will team up with Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel. He will carry forward his father's esteemed legacy as Michael Schumacher also used to feature in ROC in his racing days.

#2 - Valtteri Bottas (1st edition)

Valtteri Bottas (Image Source: Getty)

The ROC 2025 season will have a debutant in 10-time F1 race winner, Valtteri Bottas. The Mercedes reserve driver has signed up for the event for the first time and will team up with fellow Finnish driver Heikki Kovalainen. Bottas was recently seen practicing for ROC 2025 with competitor Vettel in Accor Stadium. He parted ways with Sauber in 2024 and reunited with Mercedes as a reserve driver. However, before the 2025 season begins, Bottas will appear in Sydney for ROC 2025.

#1 - Sebastian Vettel (11th edition)

Sebastian Vettel at F1 Grand Prix of Japan (Image Source: Getty)

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel is set to make his 11th appearance in the ROC 2025 season. He will team up with Mick Schumacher as part of team Germany. Vettel's association with ROC goes long back to 2007. He used to race with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher until 2012. In 2015, Vettel teamed up with Nico Hulkenberg and won his first ROC championship.

