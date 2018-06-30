F1 Power Rankings: Top 5 Best Drivers including Leclerc

Leclerc, Vettel, and Hamilton

In every sport there are rankings to determine who is the best out of the lot.

The rankings can be seen as a joke when it comes to worldwide football in the FIFA World Rankings where many don't take the standings too seriously.

Sports like golf and tennis however can be taken very seriously and can sometimes clarify the quality the individual has in the sport.

The race for the world number one spot in tennis and golf has seen the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson dominate the sports.

When it comes to rankings in Formula 1, they have the Power Rankings.

It is updated after every race on the calendar and here you will find the latest power rankings from F1 after last weekend's French Grand Prix.

It was Lewis Hamilton who claimed his third race win of the season to take back the lead of the driver's championship.

But is Hamilton top of the power rankings after his impressive display in France?

#5 Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz

Last rank: 8th (+3)

Championship position: 9th

Last race: 8th

Carlos Sainz's first full season at Renault since he joined near the end of last year is looking to be a promising one for the Spaniard.

Despite his Dad's good fortunes to help get into Formula 1 racing, Sainz is proving to be all about the talent he can portray in and around the circuits.

He currently holds a 100% record in 2018 of making Q3 which can only be matched by Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Sainz's efforts along with his teammate Nico Hulkenberg is showing why Renault are the favorites to seal the fourth spot in the Constructors' Championship this season.