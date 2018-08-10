Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Power Rankings - Hamilton tops

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
248   //    10 Aug 2018, 16:08 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

We are midway through the summer break of the 2018 Formula One season and times like this can be very dull and boring for us F1 fanatics.

The 2018 championship resumes on Friday August 24 when the calendar reaches the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Lewis Hamilton claimed the last headline by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of his championship rival Sebastian Vettel.

There are still plenty of races remaining in the championship so still a lot to fight for the Briton and the German.

The official Formula 1 website has announced the latest top 10 of their power rankings.

This system determines who are the best drivers on the grid currently.

So let's check out the top 5 drivers in F1 right now...


#5 Kevin Magnussen

F1 Grand Prix of Austria

2018 has so far seen Kevin Magnussen be reborn with his ever growing consistency at his team Haas.

The Danish racer is currently 8th in the driver's championship which comes to show how serious Haas are by competing for higher spots in both championships.

The Austrian Grand Prix was Magnussen's best race to date by finishing in 5th place after taking 6th at the French Grand Prix the week before.

Last season saw many drivers have many problems with Magnussen, the 25 year old was arguably the most disliked driver in the line-up.

But this year Magnussen has taken a fresh approach and has displayed how exciting his F1 career could become and how competitive Haas really are.

Exciting times for both Magnussen and the American team.

F1 2018 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018
Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 writer for Sportskeeda. Favourite race? I can't look past the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. That race had everything in the space of four hours. Favourite track? Azerbaijan's street circuit has grown on me. The last two GPs have been more than dramatic. Favourite driver? I don't have a favourite but I'm currently enjoying the young talent of Charles Leclerc. A one to watch for the future. Any F1 talents? No one could come close to me on F1 2011 (the video game) and used to be able to make F1 car noises until they changed the engines in 2014 ;-)
