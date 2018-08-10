F1 Power Rankings - Hamilton tops

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

We are midway through the summer break of the 2018 Formula One season and times like this can be very dull and boring for us F1 fanatics.

The 2018 championship resumes on Friday August 24 when the calendar reaches the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Lewis Hamilton claimed the last headline by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of his championship rival Sebastian Vettel.

There are still plenty of races remaining in the championship so still a lot to fight for the Briton and the German.

The official Formula 1 website has announced the latest top 10 of their power rankings.

This system determines who are the best drivers on the grid currently.

So let's check out the top 5 drivers in F1 right now...

#5 Kevin Magnussen

2018 has so far seen Kevin Magnussen be reborn with his ever growing consistency at his team Haas.

The Danish racer is currently 8th in the driver's championship which comes to show how serious Haas are by competing for higher spots in both championships.

The Austrian Grand Prix was Magnussen's best race to date by finishing in 5th place after taking 6th at the French Grand Prix the week before.

Last season saw many drivers have many problems with Magnussen, the 25 year old was arguably the most disliked driver in the line-up.

But this year Magnussen has taken a fresh approach and has displayed how exciting his F1 career could become and how competitive Haas really are.

Exciting times for both Magnussen and the American team.

