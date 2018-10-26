F1 Power Rankings - Top 5 Drivers after US GP

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews

The latest Formula One Power Rankings are out after last weekend's United States Grand Prix which was won by Scuderia Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

The rankings were released on the official F1 website on Wednesday, three days after Sunday's race, and just before the 2018 calendar turns to the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City.

The Power Rankings is a system to determine the top 10 current drivers on the F1 grid.

It is the equivalent of the ranking systems we see in other sports like the ATP World Tour, the WTA Tour and the PGA Tour.

FIFA also use a ranking system for the international teams.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was top of the Power Rankings after the Japanese Grand Prix and there was no surprise at the time as the Briton was winning consecutive races and is now just five points away from sealing a 5th world championship.

Here are the top 5 F1 drivers according to the latest Power Rankings...

#5 Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo is getting ready for his last three races at Red Bull

After the Japanese Grand Prix that took place earlier month, Daniel Ricciardo has in fact gone up one place despite receiving a DNF (Did Not Finish) at last weekend's United States Grand Prix.

Ricciardo collided with Sebastian Vettel at Circuit of the Americas which saw the German spin off the track.

The Australian ended up with a battery problem which eventually forced the Red Bull driver to pull out of the race after just 8 laps.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Ricciardo at Red Bull with a number of retirements but his performance in Japan when finishing in 4th after starting the race in 15th gives the Aussie belief and a reminder that he is capable of turning races upside down.

Ricciardo makes the top 5 without even finishing a race in the United States of America, smooth move from the future Renault man.

