"He is a once in a generation talent"- F1 pundit compares Max Verstappen to Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Ayrton Senna

Former driver and F1 TV pundit Karun Chandhok lauds Max Verstappen as a generational talent, comparing him to the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Ayrton Senna. The Dutchman is the 2022 F1 world champion, having secured his second consecutive title in the sport at the 2022 Japanese GP.

There is no denying Verstappen's raw pace and composed driving - the kind that has now won him two F1 titles in a row. After successfully defending his title against rivals Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, the Red Bull driver has joined the ranks of Fernando Alonso, Mika Hakkinen, and Jim Clark. Chandhok acknowledged Verstappen's dominance in 2022, claiming that his drives at Spa and Monza were highly impressive.

Chandhok praised Max Verstappen after the Dutchman secured his title in Suzuka, saying:

“I think we’ve seen a different Max. Think those drives we saw at places like Spa and Monza where he was considered, he didn’t go for those half gaps that we saw him go for in the past for example, and he just picked his way through the field. And he won, they were equally as impressive as the wins he had like today, dominating from the front."

He added:

“And listen, he is a once in a generation talent like Lewis [Hamilton], like Fernando, like Michael [Schumacher], like [Ayrton] Senna, he is, we’re seeing it."

Max Verstappen still a long way off from challenging Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's F1 records

Aadarsh @aadarshf1 2x F1 World Champions

32x race winners



Congratulations Max Verstappen! 2x F1 World Champions32x race winnersCongratulations Max Verstappen! https://t.co/xOVrXHcTBs

Former driver Ralf Schumacher claims Verstappen is "still a long way off" from challenging the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's F1 records. The freshly crowned two-time world champion has a host of records to his name and is on track to set many more by the end of his career.

The Dutchman is the youngest race winner in the sport and the second-youngest driver to claim two world titles. The Red Bull driver is now level with Fernando Alonso with 32 victories in the sport and two world titles.

Only Ayrton Senna (41), Alain Prost (51), Sebastian Vettel (53), Michael Schumacher (91), and Lewis Hamilton (103) are ahead of Max Verstappen as we approach the 2022 F1 United States GP in Austin, Texas. However, Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf believes that the peak of the mountain of records is not in sight for Max Verstappen just yet.

In his column for Sky Germany after the 2022 F1 Japanese GP, the 47-year-old wrote:

“He’s only 25 years old, but I still think it’s a bit premature to start thinking about whether he can challenge Lewis Hamilton and Michael’s records. I don’t think Verstappen is looking to do that yet either."

He further wrote,

"That’s still a long way off. In terms of driving ability, of course he can definitely do it, there’s no doubt about that. But we also know in Formula 1 it also depends on factors the driver can’t always influence.”

The driver has the chance of equalling Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher's record for the most number of wins in a single season this coming weekend in Austin. However, with the battle for second place in the championship still going strong, Max Verstappen is going to have to fight his hardest for this record.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes