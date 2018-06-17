F1 Racing Conundrum

How can we improve F1 the spectacle?

The top 3 contenders in F1 World Drivers Championship, 2018

Vettel takes back the championship lead in World’s Driver Championship(WDC) by 1 point after his flawless drive at the Canadian Grand Prix. This F1 season has been one of the most unpredictable in terms of which driver would win the next race. Let’s look at the last three races for example; Hamilton had a dominant victory in Spain, Riccardo braved and triumphed over the loss of power in his PU and won Monaco and Vettel won the race without any real challenge against him in Canada. After the completion of seven races in 2018 season, these top 3 drivers in WDC stands as follows: Hamilton has won 2, Riccardo 2 and Vettel 3. The constructor's championship has been the closest it has ever been(considering the top 3 teams) after the completion of seven races in this hybrid power unit era. Even after this fans in F1 have started calling these races boring especially the last three.

They have been asking for changes to be brought into F1 to improve the spectacle. Any improvement in bringing the competition closer has lots of challenges in F1. Manufacturers oppose it with the view of costs and also on the grounds that standardised parts reduce differentiation among different manufacturers, new fans get confused with constant regulation changes etc. But even then the following changes have been mooted to improve the spectacle.

1. Make the cars narrow again.

F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Race

Fans never liked the narrow cars and these cars never won brownie points on account of their looks. Most drivers said it was the ugliest looking F1 cars when these were launched in 2009. However following these cars were much easier and this period from 2009-13 had the highest overtakes since the early 2000's. However, fans just remember Vettel winning 3 championship in a row from 2010-14. What most people forgot is the Vettel-Red Bull combination was not nearly as dominant as the Mercedes from 2014-17. We had Alonso almost winning the championship twice in Ferrari and would have won apart from a strategy call from the team. More to the point the 2012 season had seven winners in first seven races. However, it was the fans who voted for more aggressive looking cars for 2017 season onward and the current cars are the result of that.