F1 Results: Vettel's penalty hands Hamilton victory in the Canadian Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi
OFFICIAL
News
91   //    10 Jun 2019, 09:39 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Canada, where Vettel finished second and Hamilton stood on top
F1 Grand Prix of Canada, where Vettel finished second and Hamilton stood on top

This was to be a contest which one anticipated would've been painted all red by the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel, but it just didn't happen.

The 2019 Canadian Grand Prix was all but won by the German driver, who as of Saturday, clinched his maiden pole in a season that's been all about Mercedes' dominance.

Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the top contender for a sixth world championship crown, won at Montreal amid polarising views about the 70-lap contest, one where a late scuffle by Sebastian Vettel saw the Ferrari driver being handed a five-second penalty.

As a result, victory belonged to Lewis, who hung in there solidly on the second before Vettel's erroneous driving went on to cost him and Ferrari their maiden race win.

That said, the Canadian Grand Prix wasn't all about the controversial Ferrari vs Mercedes battle. It could be said that the eternal optimist may have sensed the first big gain for the Maranello-based outfit this season at Montreal despite Hamilton's win ruining it for the Tifosi.

That this was the first occasion where both Ferrari drivers stood on the podium, albeit without any among them winning, was in itself, something to salvage.

While an opportunity to win did seem certain for the Italian team, over a couple of months ago where at Bahrain, Charles Leclerc managed his maiden podium, there's no denying the fact that Sebastian Vettel may not have left Montreal with a beaming smile.

In a race that saw two retirements, with Albon and Norris failing to trouble the scorers, there were huge gains for some on the grid, including Renault drivers - Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg- who collected a sixth and seventh respectively.

That said, while it wasn't tough to understand Sebastian Vettel's predicament, the driver winning the Grand Prix of Canada in 2018, it wasn't such a great day after all for Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo, who collected a hat-trick of non-points finish starting the 2019 Spanish GP.

