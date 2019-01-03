×
F1 Rewind: Alain Prost's career at McLaren 

rehaan díaz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Jan 2019, 11:17 IST

France's Alain Prost is a 3-time World Champion with McLaren
France's Alain Prost is a 3-time World Champion with McLaren

Alain Prost was nicknamed 'The Professor', for his measured preparations and meticulous approach to racing. He had modelled his racing style on Jackie Stewart and Jim Clark and he is looked upon as a model by Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso for his race craft, strategies and a cool head.

Prost spent 7 years of his storied career at McLaren, raking up poles, wins and championships. He was political in the garage and exceptionally quick on the track. Though his lone McLaren year in 1980 didn't end well, he returned to the British side to win 3 of his 4 titles and helping them win 5 constructor's titles (1984-86, 1988, 1989) in a decade that they dominated. He was in championship contention is every year he was with them, thrice losing out narrowly.

There's another side to the normally heard side of him being the villain in Senna's story. His preparation was meticulous and his records make him one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. Let's look at his stint in 3 phases, with the engines McLaren had - Ford-Cosworth, TAG-Porsche and Honda.

1980: McLaren - Ford Cosworth

Alain Prost driving the MP29 C during his debut
Alain Prost driving the MP29 C during his debut

Having excelled in Formula Renault and Formula 3 championships in 1978 and 1979, Alain Prost was considered the next big thing when he finally signed with McLaren for a debut campaign. He finished in the points in his first race in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and continued to score points during the season, but he also had several accidents.

Despite having a 3-year deal, he left for French side Renault (3-year-deal) as he felt the car was unreliable and that the team wrongfully blamed him for the mishaps. The Frenchman's talent was however on display throughout and he gave a superb account of himself in his first F1 season.

rehaan díaz
ANALYST
