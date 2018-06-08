F1 Rumours: Alonso's future is unsure, Hartley is calm with Toro Rosso contract & more

Alonso and Hartley have been questioned on their futures in Formula 1.

What does Alonso's future hold?

According to F1 Today, Fernando Alonso's is still not decided. The Spaniard said in an interview ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix that he is not finished in Formula 1. It's better than hearing news of the double world champion saying goodbye to F1, for now anyway.

Meanwhile at Toro Rosso, Brendon Hartley insists his remainder of the current season will be spent at Red Bull Racing's sister team. Rumours have come out recently suggesting the New Zealander could be leaving the team due to his boss Dr Helmut Marko being 'displeased' with his racing performance.

The 2018 season may not even be halfway yet but the 2019 calendar may stretch to December for the first time since 1963. With talks in place for the Miami Grand Prix, we could see 22 races being hosted in a single season. It is believed if Miami was given the green light to host the race then it would take place in October of 2019.

The Haas drivers of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean have to be extra careful at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, as their bosses have told both racers "No crashes". Haas have displayed a promising car this year but the lack of points has put them back.

It's been a few weeks since we've heard some Charles Leclerc rumours. The man from Monaco told Motorsport.com that he hopes to move up the grid by joining Ferrari for the next year. Leclerc has been highly linked with the Italian team and has been very impressive in the opening six races of the current championship so far.

Jacques Villeneuve driving his Dad's car

To any of you F1 fans heading to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend you are in for a real treat. The 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve will be driving round the Montreal circuit in his father's, Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari car. Gilles sadly passed away after a racing accident at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1982. Jacques will lead the traditional driver's parade before the race commences.

