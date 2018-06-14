F1 Rumours: Leclerc in Raikkonen out, Verstappen's anger and more

Raikkonen's long-term future at Ferrari appears to be in major doubt.

Anger maybe the key for Verstappen

Verstappen's inspired anger

Max Verstappen displayed some anger at last week's Canadian Grand Prix. The best moment we saw on how angry the 20-year-old can get was at last Thursday's press conference - when he threatened to head-butt someone if asked another question based on his performance at the Monaco Grand Prix.

According to Nico Rosberg, the Dutchman's current approach reminds the 2016 world champion of how similar both himself and Rosberg's former team-mate Lewis Hamilton are.

Sunday's chequered flag bearer, Winnie Harlow, had an embarrassing moment on race day by waving the finish flag a lap early. The celebrity guest has received an apology from the Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn after a "miscommunication".

Time for an interesting change?

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes Kimi Raikkonen should leave Scuderia Ferrari at the end of this current season, to move out of the way for Sauber's Charles Leclerc ahead of the 2019 campaign. Leclerc, 20, is strongly linked to making a lucrative switch to the Italian team.

Could the talented youngster join Vettel at Ferrari in 2019?

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton still has a big belief that his team, Mercedes, can come up with a championship-winning car. This is after the 33-year-old recently shared his concerns over the Silver Arrows, who have to play catch up to their rivals. Evening Standard

Force India's Sergio Perez believes the new halo feature and the Pirelli tyres are to blame for lack of overtaking. The Mexican feels both items are a problem for anyone who wishes to overtake during the race. Sports Mole

Despite Brendon Hartley's crash with Lance Stroll at the Canadian Grand Prix, the incident involving the Toro Rosso apparently has no effect to the New Zealander's career in Formula 1 - according to Helmut Marko. F1i

