F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Talking points from qualifying

Mercedes locks the front row of the grid

After an exciting Singapore Grand Prix, Formula One headed to the Sochi Autodrom for the Russian Grand Prix on 30 September 2018. Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel by 40 points in the championship, leaving the German no choice but to outperform the Briton in all the remaining races of the season.

The Russian GP qualifying session is done and dusted and was very interesting to watch as it saw some obvious misses along with a few surprise inclusions in the top-10. The Red Bulls were not in the top-10 due to the grid-penalties while the local driver Sergey Sirotkin endured yet another disappointing session and will start the race from the back of the grid.

With the way the session played out, another Mercedes victory at the Sochi Street Circuit is all but certain as the Silver Arrows were miles ahead of the competition, and in this article, we will look closer at the qualifying session and understand the five most important talking points of the session.

#5 Sauber makes it to top-10

Both the Saubers feature in the top-10

The absence of Red Bull and Renault in the final qualifying session opened up spots for a lot of midfield teams to start the race from higher on the grid. All of them used this situation to their advantage and moved higher on the grid.

The biggest beneficiary from all this would be the Sauber team as the constructor managed to put both the cars in the top-10. Leclerc, who had a decent race at the Singapore Grand Prix that saw him finish ninth, would be hoping to finish higher at the street circuit as he would start the race from the seventh spot. Marcus Ericsson, on the other hand, finished tenth and would be hoping to score points and move away from the bottom of the grid.

