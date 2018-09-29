Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Talking points from qualifying

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
161   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:16 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Qualifying
Mercedes locks the front row of the grid

After an exciting Singapore Grand Prix, Formula One headed to the Sochi Autodrom for the Russian Grand Prix on 30 September 2018. Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel by 40 points in the championship, leaving the German no choice but to outperform the Briton in all the remaining races of the season.

The Russian GP qualifying session is done and dusted and was very interesting to watch as it saw some obvious misses along with a few surprise inclusions in the top-10. The Red Bulls were not in the top-10 due to the grid-penalties while the local driver Sergey Sirotkin endured yet another disappointing session and will start the race from the back of the grid.

With the way the session played out, another Mercedes victory at the Sochi Street Circuit is all but certain as the Silver Arrows were miles ahead of the competition, and in this article, we will look closer at the qualifying session and understand the five most important talking points of the session.

#5 Sauber makes it to top-10

F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Qualifying
Both the Saubers feature in the top-10

The absence of Red Bull and Renault in the final qualifying session opened up spots for a lot of midfield teams to start the race from higher on the grid. All of them used this situation to their advantage and moved higher on the grid.

The biggest beneficiary from all this would be the Sauber team as the constructor managed to put both the cars in the top-10. Leclerc, who had a decent race at the Singapore Grand Prix that saw him finish ninth, would be hoping to finish higher at the street circuit as he would start the race from the seventh spot. Marcus Ericsson, on the other hand, finished tenth and would be hoping to score points and move away from the bottom of the grid.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Russian GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas F1 Standings 2018 F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying
RELATED STORY
5 Race Predictions for Sochi, the 2018 Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix 2018 - Telecast details, Time,...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Russian GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Vettel more aggressive than Hamilton with Russian GP...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Predicted winner for each of the final 6 races...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Things to watch out in the Russian Grand Prix 2018
RELATED STORY
F1: Ferrari don't fear any upcoming races - Vettel
RELATED STORY
How do Ferrari and Mercedes stand in the remaining 6 races?
RELATED STORY
Is F1 gambling with its integrity by allowing in-race...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us