F1's Favorite Singapore Grand Prix voted by fans and critics. When and Why?

Alonso led Vettel throughout the race to claim a famous victory

The 2010 Singapore Grand Prix that saw Fernando Alonso claim an outright victory from pole to finish has been voted as the fans' favorite Singapore Grand Prix in the latest release from the F1 Twitter handle.

A two-time Formula One champion, Fernando Alonso's claim to fame came in 2005 and 2006 when he clinched the drivers' championship while racing for Renault and at the age of 24 years and 58 days, became the youngest double champion.

Since starting his career with Renault in 2003, Alonso drove for McLaren in for a year in 2007 before returning to Renault for the 2008 and 2009 season. The next season, he earned a seat with Scuderia Ferrari where he droved from 2010-2014 before returning to McLaren in 2015.

A two-time Formula One champion, leading to the 2010 season, Alonso joined Ferrari in a move that was billed the 'World's worst kept secret' but shut all his critics with a top-place finish in his debut race at Bahrain.

Two podium finishes in six races followed, a second-place finish in Spain and a third-place finish in Canada. A controversial podium finish in Germany was overlooked by Ferrari's first win at Monza since 2006 through Alonso's blazing run that had set the stage for a mouth-watering race at the Marina Bay.

Third on the drivers' championship points with 166 behind Red Bull's Mark Webber (187 points) and McLaren-Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (182 points), Alonso started strong as he grabbed pole position in the qualifiers, ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

As the engines revved and the three red lights went out, Alonso raced up ahead of the pack, ever so slightly fending off an attempt from Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel to take the lead at the first corner. Action in the first lap meant that was more to come.

Race favorite Lewis Hamilton, who had crashed out in the first lap of the Italian GP claimed that he had come to Singapore with one aim - to win. However, he was sent spinning out of the race after he made contact with Mark Webber that punctured his left-rear tire which added more drama to the race.

Sauber's Kobayashi's crash into the barrier on lap 31 started a chain reaction as Bruno Senna's poor reaction witnessed him crashing into Kobayashi. Michael Schumacher's damaged front wing underwent repair while Nick Heidfeld retired after hitting a barrier.

As Vettel and Alonso tried to go one up on the other, Lotus' Kovalainen's flamed-up rear lit up the pit-lane and as he managed to get out of his seat, the car was consumed by the fire that forced a safety car into action.

The safety car's deployment, in the dying minutes of the race, thwarted Vettel's attempt of an overtake as Fernando Alonso triumphed for the fourth time that season followed by Vettel as championship leader Mark Webber limped home with a slight puncture on his tire to claim the last spot on the podium.

Alonso's top-place finish in the 61-lap race took him to second on the race for the drivers' championships, replacing Lewis Hamilton who slipped to third while Webber retained his lead, by a slender margin of eleven points.

The 2018 edition of the Singapore Grand Prix has beckoned upon us and with Lewis Hamilton leading with 256 points, 30 points ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, the Brit will hope to erase the ghosts of his past and maintain his good run this season.