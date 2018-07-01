F1- Sebastian Vettel's Incredible Bike Range

The four times World Champion, a hero of the game and the extraordinary Sebastian Vettel is a German F1 racing driver currently driving for Scuderia Ferrari. He bagged World Championship titles back to back for 4 consecutive years, 2010-13. The ace driver is regarded as one of the greatest in the history of F1 sport by his fellow drivers and fans around the globe. The German victor kicked off his amazing F1 journey back in the year 2006 with BMW Sauber as third driver. In 2007 he achieved the feat of youngest point scorer on debut and moved to Toro Rosso the same year. In the year 2008 he became the youngest polesitter and won his first Grand Prix. In the year 2009 he moved to Red Bull Racing and drove for it till the end of 2014 season. In the year 2010,Vettel became the youngest World Champion. In the year 2015, he signed a 3-year contract with Ferrari which has now been extended till the year 2020.

Along with 4 World Championship titles, he has 50 Grand Prix victories, 33 fastest laps and 54 pole positions to his credit

We came to know that Vettel is extremely fond of bikes and especially vintage bikes, therefore he possesses an extraordinary bike collection that includes vintage bikes as well. Recalling his golden childhood days, Vettel says " Bicycle was the first means of transportation that gave me Independence", and those were the days when he used to ride mini Vespas along with his sister. Vettel also says "At 16, I invested all of my confirmation money in my first Motorcycle, a Cagiva Mito" Let's have a look at his classic bike collection

Suzuki T 500

The Suzuki T series bikes were manufactured by Japanese company Suzuki between the year 1963-77 and had engine capacities ranging between 90-500cc. It contains piston ported air-cooled 2 strokes, 2 cylinder engine. 250cc and above models were fitted with twin leading shoe drum brakes and after 1975 disc front brakes were introduced in the bikes

By the time Vettel was born the bikes had already stopped manufacturing and became Vintage but the hero had the passion for same, hence bought a Suzuki T 500 series of bluish green color and he still has it and drives it in his leisure time