Singapore GP: Twitter reacts as Hamilton wins the night race

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST News 223 // 16 Sep 2018, 21:56 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

Lewis Hamilton won the Singapore Grand Prix claiming his 7th race victory of the season as the Briton edges closer to a fifth Formula 1 world championship.

Sunday's race under the lights was not exactly spectacular to watch but it was a real benefit for Hamilton and Mercedes to strengthen their lead in the driver's and constructors' championships.

Hamilton's rival Sebastian Vettel finished the race in third place failing to close the gap on his championship contender.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was awarded driver of the day after finishing as the runner-up to Hamilton.

The race may not have had many highlights but the world of Twitter hosted many tweets talking about the race.

And here at Sportskeeda, we have picked out the best Twitter reactions to the Singapore Grand Prix.

Twitter reacts to Hamilton's win in Singapore

A 7th win in 2018 for Hamilton

Sunday's race could well and truly be the championship decider.

Hamilton is now 40 points ahead of Vettel with just six races left on the 2018 calendar.

The Briton started from pole position and throughout showed no real struggle apart from a blue flag moment that helped Max Verstappen close the gap on the Mercedes driver.

Overall it is Hamilton's 69th career win in F1, 22 short of Michael Schumacher's record of 91 victories.

Sebastian Vettel congratulates Lewis Hamilton after the race 👏👏



📸 Getty Images #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 #Seb5 pic.twitter.com/Mn6owocd6d — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) September 16, 2018

Doesn't this season & more importantly this weekend prove that @LewisHamilton is a better driver than #Seb5? @ScuderiaFerrari have the faster package but Lewis can always get every last bit out of his. Seb can't! #C4F1 #SingaporeGP #SkyF1 — 🎾 Mark72 🎾 (@Iluvmytennis) September 16, 2018

Lewis Hamiton finishes 39 Seconds clear of title rival Sebastian Vettel !!

Biggest statement of intent of the season so far !! Shows his head is fimly in the game 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #HAMMERTIME @LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 — Mark Laing (@markl_17) September 16, 2018

Twitter reacts to Vettel and Ferrari's missed opportunity

Vettel now 40 points behind Hamilton

This time last year, we witnessed Ferrari mess up a championship lead starting from the Italian Grand Prix, where Hamilton stole the 1st place on their turf.

12 months on and Ferrari still have no answer to Mercedes' championship bid.

With Vettel now 40 points behind the Briton and with just six races remaining, Hamilton looks to be the firm favorite to beat the German for that 5th world championship.

There was nowhere for Vettel to hide on Twitter...

Ferrari and Vettel blow it ... again https://t.co/CbevhO7szY — QuentinBil (@bestOfBilboeee) September 16, 2018

Ferrari gave Vettel the Raikkonen strategy today. — Pablo Elizalde (@EliGP) September 16, 2018

Must admit I feel a little sorry for Vettel. Not only is he having to shoulder all the pressure of delivering a title to Marinello (and it shows) but he really is juggling Ferrari incompetence from the pit wall at the same time. — Jordan (@F1_Jordan) September 16, 2018

Twitter reacts to Perez's dangerous driving

Ocon & Perez moments before they collide

Last year's Singapore start saw both Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen collide and crash out.

12 months on we saw something very similar but this time with the Force Indias.

The second turn saw Sergio Perez go across Esteban Ocon's path and knock the Frenchman out of the race.

Perez was able to continue to race.

It then happened yet again later on in the race when the Mexican turned to Sergey Sirotkin's racing line causing a collision and damage to both cars.

It wrapped up a very bad day for Perez by not only letting his teammate down but also points missed for the team.

Here's how some of the Twitter users reacted...

Hasta la vista Perez!! Keep Ocon!! You may be pink but you cannot fly on rich boys alone @ForceIndiaF1 pic.twitter.com/iQOWTY78Hd — Grant (@gmracingblue) September 16, 2018

And Perez stays in 2019? And Ocon out?

What is wrong with you? 🙉🙈 — Mr. H. (@MisteryMrH) September 16, 2018

Perez today ... Killing Ocon's race, Sirotkin's race and his own race. Lots of points for the team lost because lf him pic.twitter.com/2fYLPjHRbk — mxmlndt⭐⭐🇫🇷 (@mxmlndt) September 16, 2018

