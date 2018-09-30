F1 Singapore GP: Weekend Awards

Mercedes have grabbed the headlines today for both the right and wrong reasons after the Russian Grand Prix. A 1-2 for the team was soured by controversial team orders which prevented Valtteri Bottas from winning his first race of the season. Some would say that it's a team sport and this is, therefore, part of the event, others think that it was in poor taste and the Finn should've been allowed to fight. Who takes home the Sportskeeda F1 awards this week? Keep reading to find out!

Driver of the Weekend

Max Verstappen left the midfield in his dust after an incredible start

Hamilton and Bottas for their 1-2 and Charles Leclerc for his excellent 7th were good shouts for this award, but this one goes to the birthday boy. The Red Bull drivers of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo went into this weekend knowing full well that they'd be starting from the back of the grid. It was expected that Mercedes would be in a league of their own around the Sochi Autodrom, but the Red Bulls surprisingly out qualified them in Q1. Q2 was a far as Ricciardo and Verstappen went, there was no point going further due to their engine penalties.

Verstappen lined up 19th of 20 on the starting grid and wasted no time improving his position. An extremely brave dive into the first braking zone set him on his way up the field, as the Dutchman ascended to 13th by the end of the first tour. By the third lap he was inside the top 10, and by Lap 8, only the Ferraris and Mercedes cars were in front of him as he ran in fifth. Verstappen even held off Lewis Hamilton for a few laps before eventually pitting. In the end, P5 was where Verstappen ended up, not too spectacular in itself, but how he got there as something special. The pace differential between Red Bull and the midfield teams is a big one, but this start was on another level, highlighting why Mad Max is one of the sports biggest young prospects.

