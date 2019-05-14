F1 Test, Barcelona Day-1: Results, Lap Time's as Leclerc Leads for Ferrari

Monish Salimath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 32 // 14 May 2019, 15:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 in-season test Barcelona - Day 1

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have been unstoppable with the team winning 5 out 5 races with a 1-2 finish on every occasion so far.

Ferrari on the other hand haven't been able to match the Mercedes pace as well as the brilliant strategies by Toto Wolff's team. Ferrari also missed out on a podium finish and handed it over to Red Bull's Max Verstappen who was rather brilliant in managing the tyre's and keeping Sebastian Vettel at bay in the Spanish Grand Prix.

The midfield battle has been the one of the most exciting as always with Mclaren, SportsPesa Racing Point, Haas, Alfa Romeo and Renault just separated by 10 points.

All the F1 teams are at the Circuit-de-Barcelona for the second in season test in the 2019 Formula One season. The test will also witness the young test drivers which include Nicholas Latifi in the Williams, Nick Yelloly in the Racing Point, Callum Ilott in the Alfa Romeo, Pietro Fittipaldi in the Haas and Nikita Mazepin in the Mercedes.

The latest results from the Day-1 of Formula 1's in-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain, as of (10am CET) the times set the driver's are as follows

1. CHARLES LECLERC Scuderia Ferrari 1m18.381s

2. SEBASTIAN VETTEL Scuderia Ferrari + 0.044s

3. CARLOS SAINZ Jr. McLaren F1 Team + 0.445s

4. PIERRE GASLY Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Honda + 0.557s

Advertisement

5. SERGIO PEREZ Racing Point F1 Team + 1.768s

6. VALTTERI BOTTAS Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport + 2.721s

7. NICHOLAS LATIFI Williams Racing + 4.313s

8. DANIIl KVYAT Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda + 6.169s

9. NICK YELLOLY Racing Point F1 Team + 25.005s

10. NICO HULKENBERG Renault F1 Team No Time Set.

11. CALLUM ILOTT Alfa Romeo Racing No Time Set.

12. PIETRO FITTIPALDI Haas F1 Team No Time Set.

Latest F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda