F1: The best of Daniel Ricciardo in the 2018 season

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico

How does one label Daniel Ricciardo's 2018 season?

The fate of the F1 season has been decided with Hamilton proving once again that he was too hard to handle for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. But if there were a team that was able to undermine both Ferrari and Mercedes, if only in bits and elope with a few dramatic wins then it was Red Bull.

Having said that, in a season authored by the Lewis versus Sebastian saga, nothing would divide fans as much as seeing Max Verstappen clinch a hat-trick of podiums in the last three races on the one hand with Daniel Ricciardo failing to reach the podium even once.

For a man so used to smiling on the track just as well as he chuckles off it, it's not been easy to see Daniel Ricciardo endure the ignominy of facing eight DNFs, the most for any driver this season.

Having said that, have there been any interesting moments where the man behind the 'shoey' celebrated some achievements, if not via the 'drinking of champagne off the boot' way?

Let's find out the top five moments of Ricciardo's 2018 season:

#5 Monaco win despite the technical snag in the car

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Verstappen couldn't do it, Vettel too couldn't, nor did Hamilton emerge on top at the fashionable principality.

Only Daniel Ricciardo was able to win at the Monaco Grand Prix but only after having to wait for one full year having endured bad luck in 2017.

In so doing, it wasn't easy for Daniel, who, albeit being the pole-sitter had to constantly keep his car ahead of a fast catching Sebastian and had to also make peace with a power issue in his MGU-K unit in car number 33.

